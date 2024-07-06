‘Bachelorette’ Alum in no Rush for Wedding After Welcoming Baby

A former contestant from “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” recently opened up about his timeline for marriage. Blake Horstmann recently welcomed his first child with “Love Is Blind” star Giannina Gibelli. However, fans should not necessarily expect to hear wedding bells ringing for the duo anytime soon.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star revealed, “We’re going to do this on our time because we felt like we want to make Heath the priority… We weren’t going to rush, like, I’m [not] going to run out and get a ring… we’re [not] going to plan a wedding in the next five months.”

Blake Horstmann & Giannina Gibelli’s Focus Is on Their Baby for Now

Gibelli and Horstmann talked about their relationship during the June 14 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast.

As they chatted with podcast hosts Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins, Horstmann reflected on how difficult things were after his controversial spin on season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

People noted that Horstmann found himself in a tough spot that season. The trouble came after his hookup shenanigans at the Stagecoach music festival shortly before BiP filming.

Horstmann hooked up with both Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Bell (formerly Miller-Keyes) while at the music festival, on back-to-back nights. Then, both ladies were on season 7 alongside him.

During the “Almost Famous” podcast, Horstmann quipped, “I remember after ‘Paradise,’ I was like, I am never going public with a woman unless I plan and I intend to, like, marrying her.”

Iaconetti then teasingly asked, “So when’s the wedding, guys?”

Gibelli responded first, saying, “I don’t know. We just had a baby.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Heath, in April, shared People.

Horstmann added, “We were worried about the baby, keeping the baby alive first.”

When Higgins asked the couple how their relationship has changed now that they are parents, Horstmann had plenty to say. They both noted the pregnancy was unexpected, and neither knew what to expect.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star said of Gibelli, “If anything, it’s almost like she became this, I don’t know the word I’m looking for, sacred thing…She’s not my girlfriend or my whatever, she’s the mother of my child.”

Horstmann continued, “So I always look at her through a different lens now.” He added that after seeing everything Gibelli went through with the pregnancy, birth, and post-birth, he’s happy to change diapers or whatever else he can do to support her.

He also reiterated, “I look at her through a different lens and it’s no longer just like, you know, girlfriend or even at, you know, a wife, it’s like oh my god, it’s the mother of my child. It’s very different.”

Horstmann Said They’re Not Going to Rush a Wedding

The couple touched on the idea of getting married a bit later in the podcast episode, too. Horstmann and Gibelli shared their advice for other couples experiencing an unexpected pregnancy.

“The Bachelorette” alum shared, “Don’t put more stuff on your plate” in addition to focusing on the pregnancy.

Gibelli said that, in part, that meant not pressuring themselves to race off to the courthouse to get married.

Horstmann added that in his mind, he meant not even planning a wedding during Gibelli’s pregnancy. “Let’s not put another thing on our, let’s just do that on our own time.”

He acknowledged Bachelor Nation gave him a hard time for the lack of a proposal or wedding, though. Horstmann mentioned “all the millions of [direct messages] calling me a POS [piece of sh*t] because I’m not married to her.”

The couple implied they see marriage in their future but with no specific timeline in mind.

Fans shared their takes in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Giannina probably thought once the child is born he’d see the light and want to fully commit. I feel bad for her,” one Redditor wrote.

Another Reddit user questioned, “Should we applaud Blake for changing his own baby’s diaper?”

“Sounds like he’s not done screwing around. They could have easily done a court wedding like Becca and Thomas but I guess he doesn’t want to marry her. Feel bad for her and the baby,” suggested another poster.

“This sounds like a lotttttt of careful wording on Blake’s part,” read someone else’s comment.