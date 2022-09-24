‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star’s New Look Leaves Fans Shook

A former “Bachelor in Paradise” star just fulfilled a bet that required a significant change in his appearance, and he recently debuted the new look on Instagram. Blake Horstmann dyed his hair platinum blond, and “Bachelor Nation” had plenty to say about it. Horstmann’s platinum blond dye job came as the result of a bet he lost to girlfriend Giannina Gibelli, and it appears she was thrilled with how it turned out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Horstmann’s New Look Made a Big Impression

Horstmann shared a video showcasing the transition on his Instagram page on September 22. He captioned the post, “Best bet I ever lost…” and Gibelli commented she was “actually drooling.” The significant change in hair color on Horstmann prompted followers to make quite a few comparisons to other notable people or characters. Some suggested Horstmann looked like a Ken doll, Adam Levine, Machine Gun Kelly, or Todd Chrisley. Others mentioned “Saved by the Bell” character Zack Morris, Eminem, Ryan Gosling, and Guy Fieri. There were also suggestions he belonged either on “Top Chef” or in the Backstreet Boys band. Some people collaborated on what they thought Horstmann’s new alter ego should be named.

Several former “Bachelor Nation” contestants shared their opinions on Horstmann’s platinum blond look.

“I love this so much I’m inspired,” admitted Demi Burnett.

“Hahahah omgggggg,” commented Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Oh wowza!” added Kendall Long.

Horstmann Admitted His Girlfriend Was Always Right

Gibelli shared a video showing Horstmann’s transition on her Instagram page too. She noted in her caption, “I knew this would look good,” along with a fire emoji, although Horstmann replied, “You’re always right…I hate it.” In a separate comment, she added, “damn we’re having fun and he loves it you killjoys,” and Horstmann indeed appeared to be having fun with the situation.

What did “Bachelor” fans think of the switch to platinum blond? The reactions were a bit all over the place, judging by the comments on their Instagram posts and commentary shared on Reddit.

“Wait why does it actually look so good,” one fan teasingly questioned Horstmann.

“I have to admit I was worried but that looks amazing!” added another fan.

“This isn’t his look. He’s an attractive guy, but the darker hair looks WAY better on him,” someone countered.

“I am not at all attracted to the platinum blonde look, but honestly? Kinda love this on him,” admitted a Redditor.

Even if fans could not entirely agree on Horstmann’s platinum blond look, it seemed people thought the two reality television personalities were adorable together. Gibelli, who appeared on season 1 of “Love Is Blind,” met Horstmann while filming the Paramount+ show “All Star Shore.” The duo went official with their romance when the series debuted on June 29, noted E! News, although fans picked up on the relationship months earlier.

According to Distractify, the cast filmed the “All Star Shore” in December 2021, and Horstmann and Gibelli have been practically inseparable ever since. Will Horstmann keep the platinum blond color for a while given how much Gibelli loves it? “Bachelor in Paradise” fans will be watching to find out.