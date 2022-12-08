‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Slams Nick Viall as ‘Hypocritical’

Nick Viall had Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo on “The Viall Files” podcast to discuss their relationship and how it transpired after the season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

At the end of the season, Fuller was with Johnny DePhillipo, but then ended up breaking things off with him and starting something new with Grippo, from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

However, many fans were confused about the timeline of when Fuller and Grippo got together, so Viall wanted to get to the bottom of it.

During an earlier podcast episode, Viall read some of Fuller’s text messages in an effort to defend her — but Viall had previously called out “Bachelor in Paradise” star Blake Horstmann for sharing text messages of a conversation he had with Caelynn Miller-Keyes. For this reason, Horstmann called Viall “hypocritical.”

Horstmann Said ‘It’s Because of’ People Like Viall That He’s No Longer Associating With Bachelor Nation

On November 28, 2022, Horstmann took to his Instagram Stories to ask fans not to send him things about Viall.

“Alright, I have gotten a lot of these,” Horstmann wrote, sharing a screenshot of a message he received. The message was from a “Bachelor” fan who was asking if Horstmann saw that Viall “read more texts on his podcast to try and defend Victoria.”

“I love y’all and like I said the other day, I’m super thankful for all of you. With that being said, please don’t send stuff like this,” he responded. “The reason BN is in my rear view mirror is bc of hypocritical asses like him. These kinds of things are just triggering and happen too often. Thanks,” he added.

Viall Said Horstmann’s Decision to Release the Aforementioned Text Messages Was ‘Premeditated’

Horstmann wanted to clear his name after he hooked up with Miller Keyes at Stagecoach. The way things played out, it seemed like Horstmann played Keyes and ditched her after they had slept together, which wasn’t a good look for him.

And so, Horstmann decided to share screenshots of the conversations that he had with Keyes on his Instagram Stories, though he knew that the messages would make Miller-Keyes look bad. The screenshots were deleted shortly after Horstmann shared them, but they can be seen in this article published by People magazine.

Viall thought it was a bad move on Horstmann’s part to share the messages and slammed him for it.

“I know by talking to a lot of people over the weekend that Blake admitted, ‘I know that she is going to look bad,'” Viall said during the Wednesday, August 14, 2022, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I know that he threatened people about releasing these text messages for months in anticipations coming up, which makes it all that more premeditated.”

“Then he ended up deleting it when it got really nasty, but it’s not like he didn’t realize. This whole idea, ‘I didn’t think this would affect her the way it did’ — he knew. He admitted to it. There’s texts out here of him saying this,” Viall added.

