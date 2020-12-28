Bachelor in Paradise Star Says He Threatened Suicide in Pleas to Producers

Blake Horstmann fell far from grace when he appeared on season six of Bachelor in Paradise. In a recent podcast appearance, he said the villain edit he received during his time on the show was so bad that he even told producers he was contemplating suicide.

“I remember calling the producers and I was literally like, ‘Mercy. Mercy. Cut me out of the rest of the show, I want no more,'” Horstmann said on Not Skinny But Not Fat, “And they did. They did help me out a little bit. But I just like, ‘I can’t handle this anymore. I’m going to f****** kill myself. Just give me mercy.'”

Horstmann, 31, first appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette and was a fan favorite who was eliminated in the finale by Becca Kufrin. But on Bachelor in Paradise he was portrayed as a deceitful player who juggled off-screen relationships with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Kristina Schulman, and Hannah Godwin. He said watching the way he was portrayed and talked about on the show put him in a “dark, dark, dark place.”

“There were moments when I wasn’t sure I wanted to live, for sure,” Horstmann said. “Oh God yeah, there was a moment that saved my life where I didn’t get out of bed — there was probably a three-week stretch where I didn’t get out of bed — and for some reason I popped up one morning to walk to Walgreens to get a Gatorade. I hadn’t seen sunlight or fresh air in like three weeks and it just kind of gave me a second wind. And the next day I walked a little further, and the next day I jogged, and I slowly started getting better.

“I just had to stay off social media, I was so f***** up. I was in such a f***** up mental state that I couldn’t, there was no way I could post or get on Instagram.”

In February, Horstmann visited Indiana University to speak with students and told them “the producers are evil, but they’re very good at their jobs,” according to the Indiana Daily Student.

Blake Horstmann Says Caelynn Miller-Keyes Never Apologized

The most damning conflict for Horstmann during his time on Bachelor in Paradise was his rocky relationship with Miller-Keyes. She said he “sweet-talked” her into spending the night together when they both attended the 2019 Stagecoach Festival (where he also hooked up with Schulman). Miller-Keyes said Horstmann subsequently “ghosted” her, called her a “mistake,” and “silenced” her.

In defense of his actions, Horstmann posted screenshots of text conversations that cast the relationship in a different light. During Stagecoach, Miller-Keyes wrote in a pair of texts, “If I come over it’s strictly for sex. Nothing more nothing less.” A week prior to arriving on the set at Bachelor in Paradise, Miller-Keyes wrote, “If we play it off as not being a big deal then it’s not. Everyone hooks up in this world.”

Miller-Keyes said the texts were taken out of context and didn’t accurately convey the nature of their relationship. In August, Horstmann said Miller-Keyes has never apologized to him for her involvement in the conflict.

“I used to think an apology from certain people would make me happier or I could move on, but if you are depending on others to make yourself happy you will never be truly happy,” Horstmann wrote on his Instagram. “What Caelynn did was sh****, but she isn’t a sh**** person. I have done sh**** things and I’m not a sh**** person. No one is perfect especially in front of cameras with lack of sleep, alcohol, and while being lied too (sic) and manipulated.”

Blake Horstmann Now Hosts a Bachelor-Centric Podcast

It’d be understandable if Horstmann was jaded about his time with the Bachelor franchise, especially given his repeated accusation that producers edited the show to make him look bad on Bachelor in Paradise.

But on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast he said he wouldn’t rule out a future appearance on the franchise or a return to Bachelor in Paradise. Horstmann also co-hosts a podcast called Behind The Rose that launched in August, which centers around discussions of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

In its first few months, guests on the podcast have included Kaitlyn Bristowe, Ben Higgins, Olivia Caridi, Demi Burnett, and several other stars of the franchise.

