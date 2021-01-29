Could This Male ‘Bachelor-in-Paradise’ Star Be Heading to the Ballroom?

Over the past few Bachelor franchise seasons, it has become almost natural for the lead to be asked to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

While it seems almost obvious that producers of DWTS will try to get current Bachelor Matt James on the new season, there’s at least one other member of Bachelor Nation who would like the opportunity; Blake Hortsmann.

Interestingly, if Hortsmann was ever asked to join the show, he would be the first non-lead from the Bachelor franchise to do so. On Friday, January 29, Hortsmann, who was previously on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette, and on Bachelor in Paradise, revealed that it’s his dream to be on the popular dance-competition show.

It all went down in an Instagram True or False in which a fan commented, “You want to do on ‘DWTS’ one day.”

“Haha, yes! This is a dream,” Hortsmann responded. “Everyone knows how much I love to dance , and the joy I get from dancing and watching others dance is my favorite thing,” he added. At the bottom of the screen, Hortsmann wrote, “My 2021 goal” with a winking emoji and the crying with laughter emoji.

Here’s what you need to know:

No Male Contestants From ‘Bachelor’ Nation Have Ever Won the Mirror Ball Trophy

Dancing With the Stars has seen quite a few Bachelors try their best to learn how to ballroom dance, but none have ever won the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, and Nick Viall have all tried, but none have made it to the finale.

Interestingly, however, the females that have been in the ballroom have done significantly better. The first woman to join the cast was Trista Sutter, the world’s very first Bachelorette ever. She joined the cast in 2005, but was eliminated first. The next female to go one DWTS was Hannah Brown. Paired with Alan Bersten, Brown had an exceptional outing in the ballroom, and was awarded the very first crossover Mirror Ball.

Last season, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe inked a deal to join the cast, albeit it a few years after she filmed her season of the popular ABC dating show, but she managed alright. The “Off the Vine” podcast host ended up taking it all the way, bringing home the Mirror Ball Trophy after an epic few weeks of dancing her heart out with pro Artem Chigvintsev.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Wants Matt James to Go on ‘DWTS’

Reigning Dancing With the Stars champ Kaitlyn Bristowe knows who she wants to see on the newest season. In an interview with Nicole Anthony and Eric Curto on the “Hello Friends” podcast, Bristowe was asked which Bachelor she would love to see on DWTS. Her response? Matt James.

“I’m already gonna say Matt James [even though his season just started airing] just because I already think he’s going to be an incredible ‘Bachelor’ and he’s so tall I feel like he could flip the girls around, I think he’d be very entertaining,” said Bristowe.

No word on whether or not James would consider trading in red roses for dancing shoes, but there’s a good chance that he will be asked. If he’s not available, and ABC producers are looking to add a Bachelor Nation male to their upcoming roster, Hortsmann could always step in…

