Former Contestant Disses ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Says He ‘Feels Gross’ Watching the Show

“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Blake Horstmann, 33, revealed he “feels gross” watching “The Bachelor” during a Tuesday, January 24 Instagram Q&A.

Blake Disses ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

On Wednesday, January 25, YouTuber Dave Neal shared screenshots of Hortsmann’s Tuesday Instagram story in which the former contestant admitted he no longer follows the franchise.

Hortsman responded to a fan on Instagram who asked, “Did you watch last [night’s] episode of [“The Bachelor”]?”

“I didn’t. Totally forgot it was happening until yesterday morning,” he replied. “It just does not interest me anymore.”

The 33-year-old didn’t hold back from sharing his honest opinion of the franchise, telling fans he “feels icky” watching the show after being being a cast member.

“It almost feels icky to watch the show anymore knowing what goes on behind the scenes. I always feel gross,” he wrote on Instagram.

Blake Says He has PTSD from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Hortsmann has had a complicated relationship with the ABC franchise since his appearance on season six of “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2019. The “Bachelorette” runner-up found himself at the center of controversy after it was revealed he had pursued multiple women in the cast prior to filming.

In August 2020, the Colorado native made headlines after he spoke about his Paradise experience during an episode of the “Behind the Rose” podcast.

“I have, like, PTSD, and I obviously don’t mean that as in, like, Vietnam, Army, like whatever, but I do when I start thinking about being back down on that beach. Like, my heart races, my palms sweat,” he said.

“It was just such a rough and horrible experience for me down there on that beach that being down there again in that environment, I just don’t think that I could do it,” he continued. “I think that I’d have anxiety attacks.”

Hortsmann found himself back in the news in the spring of 2022 after he shared a behind-the-scenes secret about the franchise on Instagram.

According to Us Weekly, Hortsmann shared his advice for future “Bachelor in Paradise” contestants in a May 2022 Instagram story, warning contestants to tread lightly around contestants who are affiliated with ABC.

“The only advice I gave them was to be careful of the official Bachelor podcast hosts if they are down there. They are ABC employees and will always get a good edit,” he wrote in an Instagram story, Us Weekly reported. “So don’t go against them or date someone they have their eyes on.”

According to Us Weekly, Natasha Parker, who appeared on season seven of “Bachelor in Paradise” and hosts the Bachelor Nation podcast “Click Bait,” responded to Hortsmann’s statement in a May 2022 Instagram story, suggesting his claim was unfounded.

“I do not agree with what Blake said because my situation, specifically — and yes, I am sensitive about it because it happened to me — so by saying that I’m going to get a good edit because I have a podcast…You’re basically villainizing me because I have a podcast instead of holding the toxic people accountable,” she said, Us Weekly reported.

ABC has not responded to Hortsmann’s claim.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

