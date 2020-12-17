Blake Moynes Lists the Top 3 Women He’d Pursue on Bachelor in Paradise

Blake Moynes had shots at love with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette, but wasn’t picked by either woman. Now he has his eyes on a possible spot on Bachelor in Paradise, and he already has a few ideas about who he’d want to pursue.

In an interview with Ashley Iaconetti on the Almost Famous podcast, Moynes listed three women from Bachelor Nation that have his attention.

“I like that Kendall Long has an interest in animals and loves that kind of thing,” Moynes said. “I think we could connect that way and I think she’s cute. Andi Dorfman just because she’s got her sh** together and it’s Andi Dorfman, she’s got it all. I don’t know, Kristina Schulman is really good looking, but I don’t know anything about her.”

While all three of those are lofty (maybe unrealistic) choices for Bachelor in Paradise, you can’t fault a man for shooting high.

It’s difficult to imagine Dorfman, in particular, would be interested in Bachelor in Paradise after about seven years away from the franchise and her construction of a brand built around finding happiness while being single. And with dozens of women from seasons 24 and 25 of The Bachelor available for producers to pick, Bachelor in Paradise alums like Long and Schulman may also have the franchise in their rear view mirrors.

If Moynes does get the invite to the show, his options will probably be among the women on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and the women on Matt James’ upcoming season. And if that’s the case, he already knows what kind of woman he’d want to meet.

“I’m looking for someone who’s like-minded, ready, in the same mental space as me, the same part of their life where they’re ready for something,” Moynes said.

Kendall Long & Kristina Schulman Are Bachelor in Paradise Veterans

Schulman, 28, first made an appearance on season 21 of The Bachelor with Nick Viall, but finished fifth place. She returned to the franchise on seasons four and six of Bachelor in Paradise where she struck up a brief relationship with Blake Horstmann.

In August, Schulman appeared on Bachelor Happy Hour and talked about the challenges of trying to date during a pandemic. If she’s still single in the summer, maybe a third trip to Paradise and another shot with a man named Blake could be a possibility.

Long, 29, was on season 22 of The Bachelor, but got eliminated by Arie Luyendyk in the final three. She later appeared on season five of Bachelor in Paradise and started a relationship with Joe Amabile that continued after the show, despite an on-air split. The couple broke up in January 2020 due mostly to the challenges of long distance and the unwillingness of either to move.

Moynes, who is a wildlife manager in Canada, mentioned Long’s love of animals as a reason for a potential connection. If that refers to her passion for taxidermy, he may be in for a rude awakening.

Bachelor in Paradise Has a ‘Murderers’ Row of Choices’

In a pandemic-free world, Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette would’ve aired in May 2020 and a season of Bachelor in Paradise would’ve followed soon thereafter.

Instead, Crawley’s (which became Tayshia Adams’) season was delayed until October and no season of Paradise happened in 2020. With the show’s schedule now off-kilter, there are multiple seasons of potential contestants for a 2021 edition of Bachelor in Paradise.

“Obviously, we didn’t shoot last summer, so now we are going to have multiple seasons, it’s going to be a murderers’ row of choices of people,” Chris Harrison told Us Weekly in November. “And I mean, I hate to say this, but there’s going to be people left on the bench that we love just because you can only have so many people on that beach.”

Moynes was a recognizable and memorable contestant who finished in the top seven of The Bachelorette, so he has a solid case for a spot on the show. But he’ll have plenty of competition in his way.

READ NEXT: Former Bachelorette Drops Hint That She’s in a New Relationship