Bachelor Nation Fan Favorite Reveals If He’d Consider ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

“Bachelor in Paradise” is still in limbo, and so are potential contestants, it seems.

The ABC dating spinoff typically films in Mexico in early summer and airs starting in August, according to TV Insider, but as of now, the show has not been confirmed for an eighth season.

If “BiP” does come back, there are plenty of lovelorn alums to choose from to fill the cast, given all of the seasons that have aired on “The Bachelor” franchise since last summer. Both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young left behind dozens of castoffs from their back-to-back “Bachelorette” seasons, as did recent “Bachelor” Clayton Echard.

And in Thurston’s case, it’s her final pick who is still single. But is he ready to mingle?

Blake Moynes Revealed if He’d Consider Joining Bachelor in Paradise

Blake Moynes struck out three times on “The Bachelorette.” His journey started on Clare Crawley’s season in 2020, but she dumped all of her suitors and cut her love journey short after falling in love with Dale Moss within the first two weeks of filming.

Moynes stayed around to date incoming Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, but she eliminated him in Week 9. He showed up again on Thurston’s s season in 2021 and received her final rose. The two ended their engagement three months later.

With all of that activity, it would make sense that Moynes would want to walk away from Bachelor Nation for good. But according to Us Weekly, he didn’t rule out a potential return to the franchise when fans asked him about it.

During an Instagram Story Q&A on March 29, Moynes responded to a fan who asked if he would ever return to reality TV again, and he responded with a joke: “Duh, Paradise! Count it down! Can’t wait to get on that beach, get back into it.”

The 31-year-old Canadian wildlife manager then added, “Probably not, never say never, but not unless it was a great opportunity for something, but I’d like to not.”

Blake Moynes Previously Revealed That He Is Nervous to Get Back Into the Dating Scene After So Many Failures

As if his high-profile split from Thurston wasn’t enough, Moynes had to deal with the revelation that his former fiancée is now dating John Hersey, one of her other suitors from ‘The Bachelorette.” In November 2021, Moynes told the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast that he was “shocked” by how fast his ex moved on.

In a February 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Moynes said that his split from Thurston is making it even harder for him to find his soulmate. “I’m finding the more that I fail, the more things that I find that I know I don’t want in a relationship,” he told the outlet.

“I’m trickling in, I’m not diving in the deep end,” he added of dating.

If Moynes does take the “Paradise” plunge, he wouldn’t be the first suitor to show up after appearing on multiple shows from the franchise. According to E! News, Dean Unglert, Nick Viall, and Chris Bukowksi all logged multiple appearances on Bachelor Nation shows before “Paradise.”

