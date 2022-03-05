Blake Moynes Looks Unrecognizable After Shaving His Beard

Former “Bachelorette” winner Blake Moynes shaved his beard, marking the first time in 10 years that he’s had no facial hair. The reality star showed off his new look in an Instagram post that he shared on February 28, 2022.

The 31-year-old Canada native has had full facial hair — a beard and a mustache — for the past decade. Although he’s trimmed things up from time to time over the years, he hasn’t actually completely shaved his face clean in a very long time. In recent months, Moynes’ facial hair had been getting more gray, but he was doing his best to make it work.

“At first, I wasn’t for the amount of grey in my beard. But, I’m old now and can’t stop it so I’m learning to like it,” he captioned an Instagram post in December 2021.

Moynes got engaged to Katie Thurston on the finale of “The Bachelorette,” but the two broke things off after a couple of months of dating. While Thurston has moved on with another “Bachelorette” suitor (John Hersey), Moynes has been focused on himself and his career.

He also felt that he wanted to change his look apparently, and, so, that’s exactly what he did.

“I did a thing,” he captioned the post. 10 years, 10. Yes?… no? I don’t know,” he asked his followers.

Fans Seemed to Approve of Moynes’ New Look

Something as simple as shaving off one’s beard can completely change someone’s whole appearance, and that’s exactly what happened in Moynes’ case. Many fans think that he looks completely different without any facial hair — but, overall, the feedback has been very positive.

“I think it looks MUCH better,” one person commented.

“Brings out your eyes so much more and yes makes you look younger,” added another.

“Yes! Popped up on my feed and I’m like damnnnnn who is that hottie! Then I’m like holy f*** that’s Blake Moynes how is it possible that he got even hotter?” a third Instagram user wrote.

“This looks great!! You’re super handsome – stop hiding your face,” a fourth comment read.

“You look better and younger! Love this look,” someone else added.

Moynes Put Up a Poll for Fans to Vote on His new Look

Moynes took to his Instagram Stories to share a poll, asking fans to vote whether they like him better clean shaven or with a beard. At the time of this writing, more than half of Moynes’ followers — 66% to be exact — preferred him without facial hair.

Moynes got quite a bit of feedback from his Bachelor Nation pals as well, including Kenny Braasch who included Moynes in part of a weekend update of sorts. “Blake Moynes shaved his beard,” read the number two item on Braasch’s list on his Instagram Stories.

“Where is Blake and what did you do with him…,” “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer commented on Moynes’ post.

“Soooo kind of into it,” wrote Blake Hortsmann, adding the side eye emoji.

Moynes’ “Bachelorette” pal Mikey Planeta called him an “imposter,” while his BFF Brendan Quinn teased him further. “Technically you didn’t go down to bald eagle,” he wrote, noting that Moyes still had some facial scruff going on.

