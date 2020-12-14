Does Blake Moynes Get Eliminated on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Tonight?

As an early standout, Blake Moynes formed a connection with this season’s original Bachelorette, Clare Crawley. Despite showing some reticence, he decided to stick around for Tayshia Adams when she took over in Crawley’s stead. Now, the episode before hometown dates, Moynes has received his first one-on-one date which will either send him home or introduce his family.

Stop reading if you do not want to know spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

“They go to a crystal guru to have their crystals and chakras read,” wrote Reality Steve’s Steve Carbone on his website. “They don’t even make it to the night portion of the date. Tayshia doesn’t give Blake a rose and sends him home.”

If Moynes had received a date rose, he would have been guaranteed a hometown date. While it is unknown the reasoning behind the elimination, Moynes has faded farther and farther into the background as Adams has formed stronger connections with other contestants.

Thus far, his most memorable moments during Adams’ portion of the season have been rather sexual. During a scavenger hunt group date, he made sexual noises over the loudspeakers which made Adams and the date’s hosts laugh. He also made a penis out of clay during an art date.

Reality Steve previously revealed the season’s final four, with Adams giving hometown dates to Zac Clark, Ben Smith, Ivan Hall and Brendan Morais, meaning Noah Erb, Riley Christian and Bennett Jordan also go home.

The Preview for ‘Men Tell All’ Spoiled Moynes’ Elimination

PREVIEW: Bennett Returns & Men Tell All! | The BacheloretteNext MONDAY and TUESDAY on The Bachelorette, emotions run high as hometowns approach, and it's a men tell all like you've never seen before. Find out what else is in store, MONDAY & TUESDAY DEC 14 & 15, 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on-demand, and Hulu. ➤ Subscribe ➤ http://bit.ly/BacheIorNation #TheBachelorette #TayshiaAdams #Bachelorette Season: 16 Episode:… 2020-12-09T03:45:00Z

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed the preview for The Men Tell All special featured some yet-to-be eliminated contestants, namely Erb and Moynes.

While Moynes’ face is revealed, Erb is actually featured speaking. At one point he even appears to say, “Talk about a d**k move” and “I don’t see us being friends after this.”

This is not the first time the show’s promotions have given away major spoilers. The official Bachelor Instagram account previously posted, and then deleted, a photo which revealed the top seven men.

Moynes Was a Stand-out for Crawley Becoming Known for Breaking the Rules

During the season premiere, Crawley revealed Moynes had reached out to her during the production delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the move broke the rules of no contact between contestants and leads before the season begins, she commended him.

He reached out in response to a post about her mother being hospitalized, checking to see if she is okay.

“Blake was the only person that messaged me, the only person I had any contact, talked to, any sort of communication with [ahead of the season]. We’re given these rules to respect, the process of it all, and I definitely, 100 percent, respected the process. What he did, and the reason he did that, I also really respect,” Crawley told Entertainment Tonight.

He later crashed a group date cocktail party, which was controversial with the other contestants but did not lose favor with Crawley, though she would go on to leave the season early engaged to Dale Moss.

Fans can watch it all play out tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

