Blake Moynes’ Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Blake Moynes has become a fan favorite on “The Bachelorette” – and it’s no wonder, considering he’s a three-time suitor on the ABC dating show.

The Canadian-born wildlife manager and hockey buff dated franchise stars Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams, and now Katie Thurston on each of their seasons of the rose-filled reality series, but Katie’s season will be the first time that fans will meet his family — because he made it to the all-important hometown dates this time around.

Here’s what you need to know about Blake’s family:

1. Blake Does Not Talk About His Father Often

Blake’s parents separated when he was young, so he was raised by his mother, according to The Sun. “The Bachelorette” suitor does not often talk about his father publicly, but he does appear to have fond memories of spending time with his dad at hockey practices when he was a young boy.

Blake, now 27, recently posted an Instagram photo of him getting ready to play hockey with the caption, “Reminds me of those cold, dark, early morning practices as a kid. Dad doing up my skates, @timhortons hot chocolate on the way there, @mcdonaldscanada McMuffin on the way home.”

2. Blake’s Mom, Emily Moura-Moynes, Is a Life Coach & Author

Blake was raised by his mom, Emily Moynes. She works as a life coach and is also a successful author, according to Parade. Emily’s company is called is Rebuild a Kick-As** Life, where she offers counseling on personal challenges and helps to empower women who find themselves in toxic relationships. On her website, Emily describes her own failed marriage as “the longest emotional roller coaster ride of her life.”

Emily’s book “Rising up: Take Charge, Break the Cycle and Rebuild a Kick-A** Life” was published in 2017. Per the synopsis, the book follows “the author’s journey through self-discovery, self-improvement, and self-awareness following the demise of her marriage,” and “specifically deals with the damage that can come from being in a toxic relationship.”

On her Instagram, Emily revealed that she is also starting a podcast. Blake’s mom is in her 50s, but she takes care to keep herself looking and feeling younger.

“A lot of my buddies always thought my mom was good-looking growing up,” Blake said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast.

Emily also has a strong opinion on her son’s journey to find love on reality TV. An insider told The Sun, “His mom likes Katie, they share a bond over female empowerment and share similar values. And she thinks they would be a good fit together but she thinks it’s WAY too much too fast.”

3. Blake’s Sister is Taylor Moynes

Blake has a sister named Taylor Moynes, per Screenrant. Based on her Instagram photos, she lives in Canada, has a boyfriend named Justin, has multiple dogs, including a chocolate doodle, and she loves working out.

Taylor also transformed her body in recent years. Her mom Emily shared photos to Instagram to show how her daughter’s hard work paid off.

“Don’t get me wrong, to me she was always beautiful both inside and out no matter what her size was,“ Emily wrote of Taylor. “But for the first time, she finally feels like the outside matches the inside. …She inspires me every day with her discipline and determination and willpower.”

4. Blakes’s Brother Cody Moynes is a Pilot at a Flight Training School

Blake also has a brother named Cody. According to his Instagram page, Cody Moynes is a commercial pilot and flight instructor for Spectrum Airways. Spectrum Airways is a flight training facility at the Burlington Airpark in Ontario, and it caters to pilots in all stages of flight training, per the company’s website.

Cody also used to fly around the football field. Like his “Bachelorette” brother, he appears to like sports and his mom Emily even shared an Instagram post in which she said she missed watching Cody play football.

5. Blake is Close With His Family & Their Dogs

Based on the Moynes family’s social media pages, they are a close bunch. Blake regularly poses with his mom and siblings—and their dogs. In an Instagram post shared last fall, Blake referred to him, Taylor, Cody, and their three dogs as “the 6 of us kids.”

“Mom, thanks for putting up with us and for Thanksgiving dinner,” he added. “Coming back again tomorrow for leftovers, sorry.”

