‘Bachelorette’ Winner Says Ex ‘Made It Easy to Move on’ After Split

Breakups within “Bachelor Nation” are not always simple, but some get messier than others. Most “The Bachelorette” fans would likely concur that the split between Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes was definitely on the messy side, given how quickly she jumped into a romance with John Hersey. Now, Moynes is opening up a bit about how he is doing at this point.

Moynes Said He Has Healed

As “The Bachelorette” fans know, Thurston was getting quite close to Hersey while engaged to Moynes. Thurston and Hersey were both living in San Diego, California, while Moynes lived in Canada and had traveled to Africa shortly after the finale aired. Just weeks after Thurston and Moynes split, she went public with a romance with Hersey. At the time, Moynes admitted, “There had to be something there” for the pair to couple up so quickly. He still believes that was the case, as he shared in a recent podcast appearance.

Moynes joined former “Bachelor” Nick Viall for the July 18 episode of “The Viall Files.” Very soon in the segment, Viall asked Moynes, “How’s your heart?” Moynes replied, “It’s good now,” adding that time heals all wounds. When Viall asked Moynes if he feels he’s “100% healed,” Moynes said he felt he was, and that he got to that point “quicker than you think” he would. He added it ultimately took six to eight weeks after his split with Thurston to get there.

Thurston Moving on Made It Both Harder & Easier on Moynes

Moynes added he believed his healing progressed quickly “only because…I think she made it easy for me.” Then, Viall followed up by asking Moynes to share both the hardest and easiest part of navigating it all. Moynes revealed he had the same answer for both sides of that question: the speed with which Thurston went public with her romance with Hersey. Moynes added, “I really don’t think there was any cheating there at all,” although Viall interjected to ask what constituted cheating in Moynes’ mind. The former “Bachelorette” winner admitted he was referring solely to physical cheating in this situation.

Moynes still believes Thurston did not physically cheat on him with Hersey, but he thinks there was an emotional connection with Hersey that crossed a line. “I personally do feel like just time-wise alone, it was just so quick that like there had to have been something there for it to, like, click that quickly.” Ultimately, “the jump between relationships just made it easy to move on… it was just like okay I’m good, you know.”

The way Moynes spoke about his ex earned him some praise from “The Bachelorette” fans. On Reddit, one person noted, “I have to give Blake credit, he’s never been my favorite but the way he’s spoken about Katie since the breakup has made me respect him a lot more than I originally did.” Another poster shared, “I like Blake. He is so chill. You can tell Nick was trying to get him to spill tea…but Blake is like nope!” Moynes has been cautious about jumping back into the dating scene, but it seems he has plenty of “Bachelor Nation” fans rooting for him to find love again.