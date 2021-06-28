How Far Does Blake Moynes Make it on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Blake Moynes is set to join the cast of “Bachelorette” suitors on Katie Thurston’s season of the popular reality dating show on Monday, June 28, 2021. You may recognize Moynes from the Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams season of “The Bachelorette.” At the time, the Canadian native seemed smitten with both women, and is ready to fall for another ABC lead.

While producers may have been trying to keep Moynes’ appearance a secret, he was filmed on set long before the season aired. On the “Almost Famous” podcast back in April, Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti confirmed that Moynes was spotted in New Mexico while Thurston was filming.

“A lot of you were speculating because of his silence on social media over the last week or so that perhaps he joined the season. We here exclusively have got the pictures to prove it. We did it. We confirmed it,” Iaconetti said at the time.

Ahead of the June 28 episode of the show, ABC teased Moynes’ return. So, now that he’s officially official, many fans are curious about how far he makes it.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers below.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moynes Is Supposedly the Guy Who Gets Down on One Knee on the ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

According to spoilers posted to Instagram by Reality Steve, Moynes makes it all the way to the finale — and then some. The spoilers indicate that Moynes is the guy that Thurston ends up falling in love with, and the two end up leaving New Mexico as the franchise’s latest engaged couple.

“For the longest time since filming ended, I basically kept hearing things about her final 4 of those who DIDN’T win. And at some point during that time, I’ve received actual proof that Andrew, Justin, and Greg all didn’t win. I obviously can’t share that proof without compromising sources. Last week was when I got the proof on the final guy who didn’t win. So yeah, all signs pointed to Blake due to process of elimination, but I still didn’t feel comfortable reporting Blake because nobody had actually told me ‘Katie is engaged to Blake.’ I also hadn’t been told that she DIDN’T pick him either. Just hadn’t heard anything regarding Blake until this past weekend I got my first ‘She’s with Blake’ info, then yesterday, got the confirmation I needed,” Steve wrote in his June 23, 2021, blog.

He added that he’s not entirely sure how things shake out past Hometown Dates.

Moynes May Be Dropping Huge Hints on Social Media Already

Thurston is a self-proclaimed cat mom, and often shares posts with the “love of her life” — a fluffy black cat named Tommy. While Moynes’ Instagram account is generally filled with photos of his dog and various wildlife that he tends to as a wildlife manager, he’s actually posted more frequently about cats lately.

For example, on June 24, 2021, Moynes posted a photo of himself holding a cat while wearing a shirt that read “cat daddy.”

“Honestly, just trying to even out the ratio on [dog:cat] recognition [and] posts,” Moynes captioned the pic.

“Cat mama’s and daddy’s – get your tee and plant a tree,” he added, with a second pic in the post showing a “cat mama” shirt — which would obviously be perfect for Thurston! “Put your cats name in the comments. The best, most unique, crazy, or funny and I’ll send you one for free and planting a tree is on me,” the caption concluded.

