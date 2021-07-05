Blake Moynes’ Intentions With Katie Thurston Questioned

Blake Moynes has officially joined the current season of “The Bachelorette,” and it has many people wondering if he’s on the show for the “right reasons.”

Fans of the show first met the Canada-based animal lover on Clare Crawley‘s season of “The Bachelorette.” While he tried his best to get to know her, she ended up falling in love with Dale Moss and exiting the show early. In came Tayshia Adams, and Moynes seemed overjoyed to get to know her. Although things didn’t work out, he’s apparently still open to finding love with another “Bachelorette,” making Katie Thurston the third “Bachelorette” that he has dated in less than a year.

Moynes doesn’t seem to mind what people think of him, however. He just had a gut feeling that the two would be a good match. “It was when she got announced when I was like started pulling a trigger in my head. What if I just f*cking meet her? I just go f*cking meet her, and…just see what happens,” Moynes said on the “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast.

Like I think we’re very alike. What if there is a crazy romance there on top of how well we get along? This could be something crazy,” he added. Nevertheless, there are quite a few people out there who are questioning Moynes’ intentions — and his decision to go on the show again.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Viall Wonders if Moynes Loves ‘Hard’

Former “Bachelor” Nick Viall questioned Moynes’ intentions heading into Thurston’s season, pointing out that falling for three women in such a short amount of time would undoubtedly raise some eyebrows.

“Blake is going to get crap, obviously, for someone who fell in love with Clare [Crawley] without validation, fell in love with Tayshia [Adams] without validation. So, when he’s [saying], ‘I’m in love with Katie,’ it’s fair to question [it],” Viall said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast last month.

“I don’t question that he believes what he says. I just kind of question, like, ‘Do you just kind of love hard, bro?'” Viall added.

Tre Cooper Also Questions Moynes’ Intentions

Viall wasn’t the only person wondering how Moynes could put himself out there for three different women on a reality television show.

In a previous for the July 5, 2021, episode, Tre Cooper questions Moynes’ decision to participate on the show. “Three ‘Bachelorettes. You’re interested in finding love with them all? I’ve never fallen for three women in the same year,” Cooper says to Moynes.

Judging from the preview, some of the other guys in the house aren’t too happy about Moynes’ arrival either. His response? “Suck it up.” There looks like there will be a good amount of stress (and tears) on the episode thanks to the new addition.

Nevertheless, it was Thurston’s decision to give Moynes a shot, and she seems to really be into him straight away. “I really like you,” Thurston tells him in one clip. “I can see myself walking away with Blake at the end of this,” she says during a confessional-style interview.

