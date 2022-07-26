Fans ‘Ship’ the ‘Bachelorette’ & ‘Love Is Blind’ Crossover ‘Nobody Asked For’

Reality television fans are starting to “ship” a new pair, even though at this point, there is supposedly nothing romantic happening. Blake Moynes, who snagged Katie Thurston’s final rose on “The Bachelorette,” is currently on a trip related to his passion for animal conservation. There is a group of people on the trip, but fans cannot help but notice Moynes seems to be spending a significant amount of time with Natalie Lee from season 2 of “Love Is Blind.” Could a shared passion for helping animals turn into something more?

Here’s what you need to know:

Moynes Has Taken Other Reality TV Personalities on Recent Trips

The trip is happening in conjunction with the Sea Turtle Conservatory, and the group has traveled to the Caribbean island of Nevis for the project. Moynes, Lee, and the rest of their group are staying at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis and they are working with the Sea Turtle Conservancy. As E! Online noted, Moynes shared in an earlier Instagram story they had put a satellite onto a hawksbill sea turtle’s shell. The satellite will provide useful information for the project’s research and efforts to help the endangered sea turtles.

Moynes has regularly done trips abroad related to wildlife conservation projects, and he has previously taken other reality television personalities along for the experience. For example, in June, fellow “Bachelorette” contestants Zac Clark and Noah Erb traveled with Moynes to the Bahamas while working with the organization Saving the Blue. A source explained to E! Online that Moynes has been doing this to “take advantage of the platform he’s been given to make a difference for endangered species and doing whatever he can to help.” Bringing others along helps “raise awareness for the different causes that are very dear to his heart.”

As for Lee joining Moynes on this particular trip, this is apparently the first time they met in person. The two reality television personalities do both work with the same publicist, Lori Krebs, which may be how this trip pairing developed. Apparently Moynes “thinks [Lee is] absolutely hilarious and an all-around great person. They’re having a blast.”

Many Fans ‘Love It,’ But Others Cautioned It’s ‘Not a Soft Launch’

When Lee first started sharing glimpses into her trip via her Instagram stories, she joked it was the “crossover nobody asked for.” While “Bachelor Nation” and “Love Is Blind” fans may not have “asked for” this crossover, the pairing immediately started receiving a lot of love.

In one Instagram story from the evening of July 25, Lee joked that “riding in the back of a dinky pickup truck with a 120 lb sea turtle + @blakemoynes is not where I saw my life going today.” In another upload, she quipped, “my favorite part of this trip was the meaningful conversations we had during our breaks, as seen here,” and she included a short video showing her sitting next to Moynes, neither of them saying a word. He has reshared many of the same photos and videos on his Instagram stories.

Even though this trip is strictly about wildlife conservation, that doesn’t mean that “Bachelorette” and “Love Is Blind” fans aren’t already toying with the idea of a romance brewing. In a discussion about the Instagram posts on Reddit, one fan commented, “Honestly they seem like they’d work better than her & Shane. Or him & Katie.” Someone else noted, however, “It’s a picture, not a soft launch y’all.” Another commenter admitted, “Never expected this, but I love it!”

Could this conservation trip turn into something more between Lee and Moynes? It appears the “Bachelorette” and “Love Is Blind” stars would have a lot of support if things turned romantic, but for now, everybody is just enjoying the ride.