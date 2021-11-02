Blake Moynes in Talks to Star as the Next ‘Bachelor’: Rumor

Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston have called off their engagement after six months together, and rumors about what’s next for the reality stars are already circulating.

Things are still fairly fresh, as the former couple just announced the split on October 25, 2021, but it sounds like Blake may already be in talks with “Bachelor” producers to headline his very own season.

The rumor was started thanks to a blind item sent in to Deuxmoi. “My friend works in the casting department for ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. A well-known ‘Bachelorette’ contestant who is currently going through a breakup is now in talks of becoming the next ‘Bachelor’ in 2022,” the blind read. While this could be a handful of people — Dale Moss, for one — the second part of the blind makes it quite obvious that the person being discussed is Blake.

“They want to cast him as like a cherry on top to his whole journey on TV. His journey is similar to Nick Viall’s. They also want to fully film it in Canada, because that’s where he’s from. He also had a really big personality so there’s a lot of potential for great TV,” the anonymous tipster shared.

The rumor comes on the heels of a report confirmed by Reality Steve that “The Bachelor” will air back-to-back seasons. Clayton Echard is currently filming, and his season will kick off on January 3, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Blake Has Technically Appeared on 3 Seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’

Blake made his debut on Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Although he appeared to hit it off with Clare, his time with her was cut short when she chose Dale and ended her season early.

Blake decided to stick around when producers brought in Tayshia Adams, and Blake also got along well with her. The two shared a few steamy kisses, but they ultimately didn’t work out. Tayshia ended up getting engaged to Zac Clark on the finale, and Blake didn’t even make it to Hometowns.

From there, Blake decided that he wanted a chance to date Katie, so he reached out to producers and managed to get on the show.

“[The producers] were very apprehensive at first cause like ‘We don’t want this to be a stunt… And I had to like basically pry and say, ’Listen, this is for real. Like this isn’t a joke. ‘And then as soon as that was passed, I was like on a plane and going. So I didn’t really have time to prepare mentally,” Moynes said on the “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast.

Blake Doesn’t Seem Over His Split Yet

Things between Katie and Blake ended relatively suddenly, upon Blake’s return from Africa. The two had been apart for a few weeks while Blake was working overseas, but when they saw each other again, everything fell to pieces.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision,” the two said in a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram accounts.

In a post on November 1, 2021, Blake got a bit more personal. “When times are really tough and things just aren’t going the way you had hoped.. it’s always the same ‘gang’ that gets ya back on your feet. Feels good to start getting back into the swing of things,” he captioned a post that included photos of him with his dogs, and with his mother, Emily Moynes.

He went on to thank the public for their support during this time of change in his life. Based on that post, it doesn’t sound like Blake is ready to think about dating again, but if the rumors are true, stranger things have happened in Bachelor Nation.

