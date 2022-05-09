PHOTO: Blake Moynes Looks Unrecognizable After Shaving His Head

Blake Moynes has completely changed his look since his time on “The Bachelorette.” The former reality star shaved his head bald, but waited for it to grow in a bit before sharing a photo to his Instagram feed.

Rumors that someone from Bachelor Nation shaved their head hit a fever pitch when publicist Lori Krebs shared a hint about it on her Instagram Stories. Krebs, who reps Moynes, teased that one of her clients had shaved his head, but she didn’t reveal who it was. While she does rep people outside of Bachelor Nation, fans immediate guessed that it was Moynes who went bald — and it was.

Moynes had given some sneak peeks of his new looks on his Instagram Stories, but has been wearing a hat, for the most part. On May 7, 2022, he shared the first photo of himself not wearing a hat on social media — and many fans were left surprised by his new look.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moynes’ Shaved Head Received Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Although Moynes did shave his head completely bald, his hair has already started to grow back and he looks like he has a buzz cut.

“My kinda saturday night,” he captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo. In the pic, a shirtless Moynes laid across a bed with a book about sharks in his hands. Several people took to the comments section to comment on Moynes’ shaved head.

A lot of people seemed surprised that he shaved his head.

“Your hair?” someone questioned. A few people commented on this post saying that they “loved” Moynes’ look.

“Woah,” another Instagram user wrote.

“I think I missed something….” read another comment.

“Bring the hair back,” a fourth person added.

“Did I miss something, what happened to your hair?” a fifth social media user asked.

The comments overall were mixed, with some people absolutely loving Moynes’ shaved head and others hoping he will continue to let it grow out.

Moynes Previously Shaved Off His Beard for the First Time in a Decade

Back in February 2022, Moynes completely shaved off his beard for the first time in 10 years. He didn’t share a reason for the drastic move, but it sounds like he may have wanted to try something new after getting more grays.

“At first, I wasn’t for the amount of grey in my beard. But, I’m old now and can’t stop it so I’m learning to like it,” he captioned an Instagram post in December 2021.

Fans took to the comments section of Moynes’ post to let him know what they thought of his clean-shaven face.

“Yes?… no? I don’t know..” he captioned an Instagram post, asking fans what they thought. While some people were surprised to see Moynes without any facial hair, the feedback was positive overall.

“I think it looks MUCH better,” one person commented.

“Brings out your eyes so much more and yes makes you look younger,” added another.

“Woah… did not know that good looking face was hiding under there. Yes, keep it!!!!” a third comment read.

“Omg keep the beard OFF,” another Instagram user said, adding a fire emoji.

Moynes has since grown his beard back, though he has kept it short. No word on whether or not he plans to shave it off again, or why he might be trying out these new looks.

READ NEXT: Blake Moynes Looks Unrecognizable After Shaving His Beard