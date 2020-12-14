Blake Moynes on The Bachelorette: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Blake Moynes was an early frontrunner during the Clare Crawley portion of The Bachelorette, but when she left with Dale Moss, his star faded. Moynes was rarely shown getting time with Tayshia Adams before finally getting his first one-on-one date in episode 10.

Moynes, 29, garnered favor with Crawley before the show even began filming by reaching out to her when she was struggling with her mom’s hospitalization. While that was a breach of show rules, Crawley appreciated the gesture and Moynes subsequently became the first man to get a kiss on the season. He kept the rule breaking streak alive when he crashed

Unfortunately for him, Crawley only had eyes for Moss. Still, Moynes has managed to be one of the more impactful contestants of the season.

Here’s what you need to know about Blake Moynes from The Bachelorette:

1. He’s a (Professional) Animal Lover

Moynes studied outdoor adventure, outdoor education, and adventure tourism management in college. So as you can imagine, he’s pretty outdoors-y, which makes his job as a wildlife manager a logical fit.

His Instagram is filled with photos and videos of him interacting with animals, from rhinos and duikers in South Africa to snakes in Regina, Saskatchewan. At home, he posts videos and photos of his cat, his dog, and even his pet falcon.

Moynes’ Instagram bio links to Soldiers for Wildlife, a conservation group that fights to protect endangered wildlife in Africa. He also has a separate Instagram account, @mowglimoynes, that shares links and posts about wildlife and conservationism.

2. Moynes Is the Only Canadian of the Season

For the most part, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette hunt for contestants in the United States, but every once in a while there’s someone crossing borders for the hope of international love. Moynes is filling that role this year as the only Canadian on the cast.

Canada has represented itself well on the franchise in the past with a couple natives, Jillian Harris and Kaitlyn Bristowe, even taking over as The Bachelorette‘s lead after impressing on The Bachelor.

It’d be a surprise if Moynes is ever in consideration to be The Bachelor, though.

3. Another Contestant Said Moynes Is Obsessed With Sex

During an art-themed group date, contestants were tasked with impressing Tayshia Adams by molding something special out of clay while blindfolded. While other contestants showed off sentimental creations, Moynes made a giant penis and proudly told the room, “It’s exactly what you think it is.”

“It surprises nobody that [Blake] made a penis,” contestant Spencer Robertson said in a confessional. “He is constantly talking about sex.”

Robertson said the same thing later in the same episode, telling the camera that “everything [Blake] says seems to be a reference to sex.”

4. Moynes Played Ice Hockey in College

Like any self-respecting Canadian, Moynes is good on skates. He even played ice hockey collegiately at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, British Columbia.

At the end of his time at the university, his head coach Don Schulz had this to say about Moynes.

“Blake is a big guy and has a big presence in the dressing room. He is very well liked and quite simply is a beauty,” Schulz said in a 2014 article. “He gets a lot of ribbing about being an ardent Leaf’s fan and takes it all in strike. Blake is physical and handed out his share of bone crunching hits. He’s worked his tail off to improve his fitness and foot speed. Rarely he ever misses a practice and if he does it is because of his studies. His bigger than life smile and dry sense of humor are certainly key attributes to this young man as he’s ready to move onto his professional life.”

They probably didn’t expect that those qualities would lead to Moynes being on The Bachelorette.

5. Tayshia Adams Says Moynes Is a Great Kisser

Adams was tested with a series of tough questions during her appearance on The Ellen Show earlier in December. She called Zac Clark “future husband material,” and Spencer Robertson the one with the “most awkward conversations.”

But maybe her most surprising admission was that Moynes was one of the four best kissers on the show, along with Clark, Brendan Morais, and Ben Smith.

Adams has had clear connections with Clark, Morais, and Smith, who are three of the clear frontrunners. Moynes’ relationship with Adams has been much more under wraps and hardly given any air time. Evidently, Moynes made a bit of an impact on Adams after all.

