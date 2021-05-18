The Bachelorette 2021: Is Blake Moynes Definitely on Katie Thurston’s Season?

The wait is almost over! “The Bachelorette” 2021 is less than one month away, and ABC has officially revealed some information about Katie Thurston‘s suitors. While the names of the guys had previously been released, more details about each of them have been shared ahead of the June 7, 2021, premiere.

However, a few things in the promo caused some questions. One of those questions being where is Blake Moynes?

Warning: Spoilers for Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” ahead.

While fans were convinced that Moynes was the guy who arrives packaged like a gift, Reality Steve has confirmed that the mystery guy that shows up on night one is actually James Bonsall. So, why hasn’t Moynes been announced as one of Thurston’s suitors? That answer isn’t exactly clear.

It seems as though Moynes will join the season at a later date — or that ABC simply isn’t announcing him for other, non-disclosed reasons. However, it has been confirmed by Reality Steve that Moynes is not only on Thurston’s season, but that he makes it pretty far.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moynes Has Not Promoted ‘The Bachelorette’ on Instagram

Moynes has been extremely cautious of what he posts on social media, likely because ABC wants to keep him a secret, which means that he can’t reveal anything about his participation on the new season of show.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, ABC has not listed Moynes as part of the upcoming cast. Instead, the network has chosen to not mention him at all. However, back in April 2021, Us Weekly reported that Moynes was spotted filming the show — so, there went that surprise.

And, in case anyone is wondering what Moynes is looking for in a woman, his old ABC bio is still up on the network’s website.

“His dream woman is outdoorsy, beautiful, and fun. She has to have a goofy side and be okay with his self-described ‘potty mouth.’ He says he has no problems talking about his emotions and wants a partner who will appreciate that he wears his heart on his sleeve,” his ABC bio reads in part.

‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Indicate That Moynes Makes it to Hometowns

Moynes was an early frontrunner the last time he was on “The Bachelorette,” and it sounds like the same will hold true this time around. On May 13, Reality Steve posted what he called “mini spoilers” for the upcoming “Bachelorette” season.

“As you know by now, Blake Moynes shows up rather early in the season…Blake makes the final [four] along with Greg Grippo (the first impression rose recipient), and John Hersey. Those [three] I know. I’m not sure who the [fourth] guy is in the final [four] yet. I’ve heard names but nothing I’m confident about. Those three I am,” Steve wrote in his blog.

While it’s unclear how far Moynes makes it, it is entirely possible that he is the one that Thurston ends up with. Reality Steve revealed that Thurston does leave with someone at the end of her season — and she is engaged. He’s just not sure who the top guy is.

