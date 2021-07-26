Theories About ‘The Bachelorette’ Winner Hit a Fever Pitch [Spoilers]

Katie Thurston‘s season of “The Bachelorette” is just a couple of short weeks away from wrapping up, and soon, viewers will get to see exactly what goes down on the finale.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers below.

For those who have read the spoilers, it’s going to be Thurston and Blake Moynes in the end. The couple is expected to get engaged on the finale, according to Reality Steve, and the two are still together today, which we should get confirmation of when the finale of the show airs on August 9, 2021.

However, fans have been speculating that Moynes wasn’t actually Thurston’s first choice. As you can see on this Reddit thread, there are quite a few people who wonder if Thurston had stronger feelings for Greg Grippo and/or Michael Allio, but since both of them appear to self-eliminate, Thurston was left with Moynes and ended up choosing him by default.

As many viewers know, however, we only get to see a very small portion of what actually goes down between the lead and their top picks. It’s safe to say that the coming two weeks are going to give us a lot more to go on than what the teasers have been providing — some confusion and quite a bit of doubt!

Here’s what you need to know:

Was Moynes Really Thurston’s Top Choice?

Until fans get to see how things play out over the next two weeks, this is a hard question to answer. Since viewers have pretty much seen Thurston fall in love with Grippo over the past few weeks, some are having a hard time with the idea that she ends up engaged to Moynes.

However, what viewers get to see is all in the way that the show is edited. Therefore, it’s hard to know for sure just how hard Thurston was falling for Grippo — and/or for Moynes.

“I’m still not fully convinced Greg isn’t F1. I’m not even a huge Greg Stan. Just not fully convinced. To me the strongest evidence he isn’t F1 is the insider from a few weeks ago saying it’s Blake. Just my opinion and maybe me wanting a more wild ending [though],” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“I feel like it’s an unspoken rule at this point that the lead looooooves the person in the house who just isn’t that into them. In this case, Greg. It happens in real life, too, we like a chase, but it makes sense that with all of these guys fawning over you–the one who is more pulled back seems alluring. From the way she constantly speaks about “getting engaged at the end of this,” I don’t think Katie saw leaving single or even just dating someone as an option. Maybe Blake is a second choice, but Katie may have had that in the back of her mind as she voiced her concerns about Greg leaving,” added another.

“It does seem like Greg is clearly her F1. It has been so obvious that her feelings for him are far and away the most evident. I see her chemistry and connection with Blake, but it has been less visible. Is this editing? I think her connection with Michael A. is obvious as well; I think he was definitely in the final 3 before he left. I hope that Blake doesn’t feel like he ‘won’ by default,” a third person wrote.

“I get what you mean when you say Blake wins by default if he ends up being F1, but Katie could have left single. I know that would be highly discouraged by producers, but just putting it out there that she wasn’t forced to accept a proposal or stay in a relationship. If Katie does end up picking Blake because he’s the only one left, that may explain her post-season behavior. The petty social media likes. Drunk posts and hanging out with early-elimination contestants before her season finishes airing,” adds a fourth.

Could Thurston Chose Moynes, but Break Things off With Him & to Get Back With Grippo?

Of course, anything is possible when it comes to reality television, right?

At least one Redditor floated the theory that Thurston could pull an Arie Luyendyk; leave the show engaged to one person, have second thoughts after filming wraps, and break the engagement off just to get back with the other person. Bachelor Nation has seen this happen — Arie, of course, is now happily married to Lauren Luyendyk after breaking things off with Becca Kufrin.

The way that Reality Steve has it laid out, however, Thurston is engaged to Moynes and the two are still very much together. While it’s possible that something else could go down that Steve hasn’t heard or doesn’t know about, he seems pretty confident that Thurston is still very happy with the guy that she chose on the finale.

READ NEXT: Katie Thurston ‘After the Final Rose’ Photo Leaked Online