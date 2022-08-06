Why Brad Pitt Was Talking to a Former ‘Bachelorette’

Stars of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” are famous. But they’re not ‘Brad Pitt’ famous. So, when former Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, got to interview Brad Pitt as part of her gig on the TV show, “Extra,” it was a thrilling moment for fans.

Lindsay was dressed in an off-white vest with nothing underneath, her hair pulled neatly back in a ponytail. Pitt was donning a lime green jacket and pants with an open-placket, dark green shirt. The event was the Los Angeles premiere of Pitt’s new movie “Bullet Train,” but much of the conversation centered on the 58-year-old’s laid-back attitude.

Lindsay started off by mentioning the viral Pitt-in-a-skirt look that the actor donned during the German premiere of “Bullet Train.” “Can you believe that went as viral as it did?” she asked. Pitt replied, “my policy is to stay blissfully naïve.” Lindsay informed Pitt that she was going to adopt that policy for herself.

“Put that on a T-shirt, a pillow or something,” Lindsay quipped, “Blissfully naïve, yeah it works.” The new catchphrase came up again several times during the interview. For instance, Lindsay complimented Pitt on being very laid back and chill. “It’s a very chill Brad we’re seeing” she declared before asking the “Fight Club” star what he has learned about himself in the three years since he’s done a film.

Pitt reiterated his “blissfully naïve” philosophy, adding to it, “I’m just like…it’s going to be alright. Don’t sweat it…just let it go.” The interview then transitioned to Pitt’s new house in Carmel and his daughter Zahara getting in to Spelman College, which is apparently where Lindsay’s sister went as well. Pitt seemed genuinely pleased by that tidbit of information.

As Bachelor Nation fans know, Rachel Lindsay was on season 21 of “The Bachelor” where she dated Nick Viall and went home in week nine. She became the lead in “The Bachelorette” in season 13, where she was hailed as the first African-American star of the hit ABC show. She became engaged to Dr. Bryan Abasolo on the show, and the two are happily married still today.

Fans and Friends Were So Excited for Lindsay

Lindsay posted photos from her Brad Pitt interview on Instagram and fans went wild. Many of her Bachelor Nation colleagues commented as well. Becca Tilly wrote, “I AM freaking out!!!!!” Kaitlyn Bristowe, in her typical no-holds-barred fashion, commented, “That would be me but with a pee stain on my pants. Wow!”

Fans were equally excited. One wrote, “This was such an amazing interview! You were both so charming. I also loved that you just congratulated him on Zahara with a quick personal anecdote vs. asking him like some other interviewers did.” Another fan commented, “You nailed it! Wow so sweet and genuine! You got a lot of him natural and charming.”

“You’re glowing. And I’m second-hand glowing as a result of watching this,” another poster remarked. Another Instagram user posted, “You are such a natural at this. No phony words and just having fun! I’m sure he loved this.” The comment section was also loaded with a ton of “Get it, girl!” comments and questions about how Pitt smelled.

