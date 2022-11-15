Chris Harrison Shares Photo With ‘Bachelor’ Brad Womack & Fans Can’t Believe What He Looks Like Now

Chris Harrison reunited with an old friend and former two-time “Bachelor” star Brad Womack.

On November 14, 2022, Harrison shared a picture with Womack on Instagram.

“Now that we’re neighbors we have no excuses. So good catching up with my old friend Brad Womack. As good a man as you’ll ever find. Apologies to @laurenzima for boring you with all our old stories,” Harrison captioned the post.

Womack was first on “The Bachelor” in 2007. After a season filled with ups and downs, Womack ultimately walked away from the show without a fiancee, choosing not to propose to either of his final two women (Jenni Croft and Deanna Pappas). In 2011, Womack was asked to return to the program, this time choosing to get down on one knee and ask Emily Maynard to marry him. They ultimately ended their relationship, according to People magazine.

Womack sort of fell off the map after his split from Maynard and doesn’t even have an Instagram account. Now, however, he’s apparently neighbors with Harrison.

Here’s what you need to know:

Womack Turned 50 in November 2022

Womack looks quite different than he did when he was on “The Bachelor.” Of course, it has been more than a decade since fans saw him on television. Womack celebrated his 50th birthday on November 10, 2022, and is rocking a salt-and-pepper hairstyle and a full beard.

Several fans thought that he looked completely unrecognizable.

“Whoa. He was my #1 bachelor forever. I would not have recognized him,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the photo.

“Oh WOW… he’s aged a lot, as to be expected. He still looks good tho,” someone else added.

“His face reminds me of Santa Clause in this pic,” a third comment read.

“Omg i think he’s so hot lol,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a couple of members of Bachelor Nation commented on Harrison’s Instagram photo itself.

“Though [sic] this was @danbilzerian,” former “Bachelor” star Arie Luyendyk wrote.

“Oh boy lol,” Graham Bunn from “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” added.

“STUDS!” Bob Guiney from “The Bachelor” season 4 said.

Womack Said He Won’t Go on ‘The Bachelor’ for a Third Time

Third time will not be the charm for Womack who seems completely done with finding love on reality television.

In 2020, the former reality star appeared on “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons,” which was hosted by Harrison. When he was asked if he would do “The Bachelor” again, Womack made it very clear that he would not.

“I will not do it a third time,” Womack said, according to People magazine. “I promise you.”

Womack was previously linked to Bachelor Nation alum Ashlee Frazier in 2013 and then he dated Jena Mays in 2017, according to TV Insider.

“Life’s good. I work a lot and I hang out with friends and family a lot. I am very pleased to say I am very much in love, so I spend a lot of time with my new lady friend. We’ve been together for a while and yes, I’m very happy and I hope she is, too,” Womack told Harrison during the “Greatest Seasons” episode. The two have since split, however.

Womack has been living in Austin, Texas, where he owns a few bars.

