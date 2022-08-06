RHOBH Alum Confuses Podcast Guest for Someone Else

Brandi Glanville made a hilarious mistake on her podcast. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star welcomed ”The Bachelor” alum Ben Higgins to her “Unfiltered” podcast, and she confused him for someone else as she began talking about his wife.

In 2021, Higgins married his longtime love Jessica Clarke at The Estate at Cherokee Dock in Nashville, according to Entertainment Tonight. But while speaking to Higgins on her “Unfiltered” podcast, Glanville mistakenly referenced a TV star as Higgins’ new bride.

Brandi Glanville Confused Wells Adams’ Fiancée for Ben Higgins’ Wife

In a clip shared on Instagram, Glanville and Higgins were both on camera for a virtual interview. Glanville referenced her hairstyle and outfit as she told the Bachelor Nation alum, “I was trying to copy your wife’s look from ‘Love Island’ last night but I don’t own orange.”

A confused Higgins revealed that Glanville had mistaken him for fellow franchise star, Wells Adams, whose fiancee is actress and TV host, Sarah Hyland. “Oh…that’s not my wife. That’s Wells’ wife,” Higgins said of the “Love Island” host.

Glanville began to crack up with laughter. “Well, you guys all look really handsome and kind of similar,” she said. “Except for the blonde ones. I don’t like blonde guys. I’m such a d***.”

“I think a lot of the Bachelors are d***s and obviously you’re not one of them,” Glanville added, before asking Higgins if it’s “required” for the contestants to jump up and wrap their legs around the Bachelor when they greet them. “You don’t do that when you say hi to people?” Higgins cracked.

Higgins was the leading man on the 20th season of “The Bachelor” in 2016, while Adams was a suitor for his rejected runner-up, JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette” later that year. Adams has been in a long relationship with former “Modern Family” star, Hyland. In July 2022, it was announced that Hyland landed a job as the host of the reality show, “Love Island.”

On Instagram, several fans reacted to Glanville’s case of mistaken identity.

“Love you @brandiglanville – you always keep it real & crack me up,” one commenter wrote.

“I love that you can laugh at yourself,” another wrote to the former Bravo star.

“This was hilarious! I freaking love you and how real you are,” a third fan chimed in.

Brandi Glanville Has Talked About ‘The Bachelor’ Before

This isn’t the first time Glanville has talked about ‘The Bachelor” franchise. Over the years, she has featured several stars from the ABC dating franchise on her podcast, and other times she has talked about the show from a fan’s viewpoint.

Glanville once told Us Weekly that she would have never taken back Arie Luyendyk Jr. as Lauren Burnham did after he dumped Becca Kufrin as cameras rolled.

“He changed his mind. Oh, poor him,” Glanville said in 2018. “Get him off TV. That is rude!”

She also called “Bachelor” Colton Underwood a “tongue monster” due to his kissing technique, according to Soap Hub. And she once cracked a joke about “Bachelor” star Sean Lowe. According to BravoTv.com, Glanville ran into Lowe’s final “Bachelor” pick, Catherine Giudici, and made a comment about his steamy routines with Peta Murgatroyd, his pro partner on ‘Dancing With the Stars.”

“I hate that your fiancé is having an affair with Peta,” Glanville told Giudici in 2013. “But you guys will have the best threesomes!”

The RHOBH alum later hit Twitter to set the record straight. “I was clearly joking with [Catherine Giudici] about the 3somes thing!” she tweeted. “We both laughed – some people are so uptight!”

