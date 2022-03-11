‘After the Final Rose’ Spoilers: Friend of Clayton Echard Spills Some Major Tea

With the current season of “The Bachelor” coming to an end, fans of the show are very curious to find out how things play out.

So far, viewers know that Clayton Echard sent Susie Evans home after the two had a disagreement with him being intimate with the two other women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Reccia. In the preview for next week’s two-night finale, both Gabby and Rachel are brought to tears after Clayton tells them that he is in love with both of them — and that he is in love with Susie — and that he had sex with both of them.

Warning: Spoilers for “The Bachelor” finale ahead.

According to Reality Steve, Clayton is going to have a surprise visitor ahead of the final rose ceremony. In his March 8, 2022, blog post, Steve revealed that it’s Susie that’s going to come back, and that she is going to be the only one attending that rose ceremony. Steve is unsure how Gabby and Rachel part ways with Clayton, but he seems confident that Susie is the last woman standing.

Moreover, Reality Steve shared that Clayton will propose to Susie on the finale, but that she’s going to turn down his proposal. Steve believes that Clayton is single, and that he has been single since filming wrapped in Iceland. However, some new information suggests that there’s something else going on.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brandon Jones Teases That a Major Twist Coming on ‘After the Final Rose’

While several fans seem on board with Reality Steve’s report on how things will play out for Clayton, expecting to find out that he’s single on ATFR, that may not actually be the case.

Michelle Young’s runner-up, Brandon Jones, who became good friends with Clayton while filming “The Bachelorette,” spilled the beans during a Q&A shared to his Instagram Stories on March 10, 2022.

A fan wrote in and said, “I want the tea,” and Brandon accepted.

“Clayton is gonna hate me for this but, I know all the details now and you guys are all so wrong,” he said. “Just wait til AFR,” he added. He didn’t elaborate on anything more than this, but it seems clear that there’s something big that’s going to happen on “After the Final Rose” on Tuesday — something more than Clayton saying that he didn’t find love on the show and that he’s single.

Clayton Also Said That People Have Been Wrong in Their Predictions Thus Far

On the March 10, 2022, episode of the Off the Vine podcast, Clayton chatted with host Kaitlyn Bristowe about what fans can expect out of the finale — and on ATFR. He seemed to imply that any and all spoilers that have been released aren’t actually true.

“I think nobody has the slightest clue of what’s going to happen. Again, I’m online a lot, and I’ll just say that I haven’t even seen one person get it right,” he told Kaitlyn.

“So, that’s, I guess, the way I’ll tease it. Everyone’s making these judgments, and no one was even close to correctly pinning what happened. So, I think I would just tell people to reserve judgment until they see the full story and then I think people will understand why I’ve done everything that I’ve done,” he added.

If Clayton is dating Susie, Rachel, Gabby, or someone else entirely, or if he’s engaged, this could prove many fans right. There have been quite a few internet sleuths who believe that Clayton has been having secret visits with someone since filming his season.

