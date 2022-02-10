1 of Michelle Young’s Ex-Boyfriends Has His Eye on Serene Russell

Warning: Mild “Bachelor” spoilers ahead.

Is there another match made in “Bachelor” franchise heaven on the horizon? It looks like one of Michelle Young’s exes has his eye on Serene Russell, who is on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.” That ex is none other than Brandon Jones.

Fans who watched Michelle’s season of “The Bachelorette” know that Brandon was the guy that Michelle sent home on the finale, ultimately choosing to get engaged to Nayte Olukoya. Brandon was utterly heartbroken, and his goodbye was one of the hardest that Bachelor Nation has ever had to sit through.

Months have passed since that devastating day, and Brandon seems to be doing much better — and he hasn’t completely given up on the “Bachelor” franchise. While it’s unclear if he’ll be invited to join the cast of “Bachelor in Paradise” in the summer of 2022, he is watching Clayton’s season — and he’s been weighing in on social media. He already seems to have a favorite — and that’s Serene.

Brandon Commented on Clayton’s Photo of Serene

On February 6, 2022, Clayton posted a photo of himself and Serene from their 1-on-1 date that aired on the February 7 episode.

“Did we legitimately win all of these stuffed animals because we’re good at carnival games? Or did we just take what we wanted because we had the Pier to ourselves and decided we were ‘winners’? The world will never know,” Clayton captioned the photo.

Brandon took to the comments section to weigh in. “Yoo I might have a new favorite,” Brandon wrote. It seems many fans read the spoilers and know that Serene doesn’t end up with Clayton in the end (according to Reality Steve, she gets eliminated after Hometown Dates) because several fans commented that they hope Brandon gets to meet Serene in “Paradise.”

” I hope you meet on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,'” one person wrote.

“ooo I ship this! She is literally @michelleyoung 2.0,” added another.

“Woahhh brandinooo,” a third person commented, adding the side eye emoji.

“OMG I can see that! Please sweep this beautiful woman off of her feet…” a fourth comment read.

Brandon Thinks Serene Is ‘Amazing’

Brandon tuned in to watch Clayton’s journey to find love continue on February 7, 2022. Brandon took to his Instagram Stories during Clayton’s 1-on-1 with Serene, and he couldn’t help but share how he feels about her.

“This woman is amazing,” Brandon said after zooming in on her on his television screen. “Oh my God. That’s my pick. You heard it heard first, she wins. Hands down,” Brandon said, taking a sip of a beer. “Has to. Has to,” he added.

Clayton did end up giving Serene a rose after their date, so she will be around for another week — and then some. She and Clayton are expected to keep building on their relationship, but he ultimately will have a deeper connection with three other women after Hometowns.

Brandon didn’t have much else to say for the remainder of the fifth episode, though he did comment a bit on Shanae Ankney. He seemed to fall for her tears during an apology that she made to the other women, but then admitted he was “wrong” when her true colors came out.

