Brandon Jones Slammed for Pulling Michelle Young Aside

On the Tuesday, December 14, 2021, episode of “The Bachelorette,” Michelle Young got much closer to her top three suitors, Nayte Olukoya, Brandon Jones, and Joe Coleman. Each guy had a one-on-one date with Michelle that turned into an overnight date, with all three accepting the invite to join her in the Fantasy Suite.

At the rose ceremony, Michelle knew that she had to make a near-impossible decision. She had to choose two men and send one home, despite saying that she had fallen in love with all three. Before getting started, Brandon stepped forward and asked Michelle if he could speak to her for a moment. The two left the room holding hands, leaving Nayte and Joe wondering what was going on.

Once they were alone, Brandon offered Michelle his support, and told her that he would support her no matter what decision she made. He gave her a hug, and then they returned to the room where the other two men were left waiting.

Michelle gave her first rose to Nayte, and her second rose to Brandon, ultimately sending Joe home. Since that happened, fans have been debating whether or not Brandon should have pulled Michelle aside, or if his decision to do so swayed her decision for who to send home. Other fans actually thought that Brandon’s move was “manipulative.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Weren’t too Happy With Brandon for Pulling Michelle Aside

While it’s entirely possible that Brandon’s intentions were good, there are several fans who weren’t happy when he pulled Michelle aside right before she made one of the biggest decisions of her life. In the “morning after” Reddit thread, fans discussed Brandon’s move.

“I didn’t like Brandon’s Hail Mary. I feel like Joe was likely her true F2, and either she didn’t want to prolong the situation because she knows it’s Nayte or Brandon’s speech made it really difficult for her to let him go. I don’t think he was manipulative or anything, I just didn’t like it,” one person commented on the thread.

“I had so far liked Brandon but this is the episode where he gave me the ick. I’m sorry but it just seems like he is just regurgitating all the cliched lines out there. And then his antics at the rose ceremony completely turned me off. Like Nayte said it reeks of desperation,” another Redditor wrote.

“I found Brandon so obsessive and weird last night like my goodness,” a fourth comment read.

Some Fans Think That Michelle Would Have Kept Joe Instead of Brandon if He Didn’t Talk to Her

While some fans think that Michelle is undoubtedly head over heels in love with Nayte at this point, some wonder if she was actually planning on keeping Joe, but decided to keep Brandon after he pulled her aside.

“I actually thought Michelle would send Brandon home the way she was describing who she wanted to send home. I am kinda upset she didn’t seem to (idk what was not shown) give Joe closure. I wish she would’ve pulled him aside to break his heart instead. Because after that long, each person deserves a conversation to break their heart,” one Redditor wrote.

“I think she was going to send Brandon home. But she seems pretty dead set on Nayte, so it probably didn’t matter,” added another.

“Joe was F2 until Brandon pulled that Hail Mary,” another person commented.

“I think she was going to send Brandon home but felt guilty about it when he pulled her aside and just decided to send Joe home instead,” read a fourth comment.

