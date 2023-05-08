‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fan Favorites End Their Engagement

An incredibly popular couple from season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” just announced they had ended their engagement, and fans are stunned. Brandon Jones and Serene Russell seemed destined to be with one another after immediately connecting on the beach at the beginning of the season in 2022. Their adoration for one another never wavered during filming, and they left paradise engaged. It did not take long for them to move in together, and until recently, they seemed as happy as ever. Now, however, the couple has revealed that was not the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brandon Jones & Serene Russell Have Split

On May 8, Russell and Jones shared a joint post on their Instagram pages. “After many months, today we have ultimately decided to end our engagement,” the caption began. “We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye,” it continued. The couple’s statement also acknowledged, “This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, as there is a lot of love between the two of us. We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate.” The caption ended with the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars detailing that the best way forward for both of them would be to do so individually.

In less than 30 minutes, Jones and Russell’s Instagram post had already received a massive show of support from “Bachelor Nation.” Over 20,000 “likes” from people sending their love, as well as over 1,200 notes poured into the comments section, immediately after the post went live. The Instagram post included several highlights from the best times Russell and Jones shared during their engagement, which left some fans struggling as they tried to wrap their minds around the split.

“So sorry but these videos and pics make it hard to believe it’s over,” read one comment.

Russell & Jones Seemed Happy Together Not Long Ago

It appeared many “Bachelor in Paradise” fans were caught off-guard with Russell and Jones’ split announcement. On Valentine’s Day, the two visited Disney and Jones shared a snapshot of it on his Instagram, writing, “Happiest place on earth with my valentine.” Based on the caption the two reality television stars included in their breakup announcement, it seems perhaps their Valentine’s Day at Disney wasn’t as perfect as they had suggested at the time.

“Healing publicly is difficult. Sending you both love and strength during this time,” former “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston commented on the breakup post.