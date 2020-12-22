Brendan Morais Reveals Current Status of Relationship With Tayshia Adams

Brendan Morais made the tough decision to walk away from The Bachelorette, despite developing a strong connection with Tayshia Adams on the show. But he shot down rumors that he and Adams have rekindled their relationship in the weeks since filming of the show wrapped.

In an appearance on Bachelor Happy Hour, Morais was asked by co-host Becca Kufrin if he’s talked with Adams since leaving the show.

“We haven’t, we haven’t,” Morais said. “I’ve tried to be respectful of … I’m not completely certain about how the rest of Tayshia’s journey plays out. I don’t know if she’s engaged or not. Obviously if she is engaged, it would be to one of the last remaining guys that I respect and care for a great deal.

“So I don’t want to reach out just yet. I definitely plan on doing that. After the last episode, I’m definitely planning on reaching out and just expressing my feelings for her as far as the amazing, beautiful woman that she is, and apologizing in any way for making her experience harder than it should have been, and reassuring her how amazing my time was with her. I enjoyed every single second I was with her, but I want to wait until after I see how it unfolds and then go from there.”

During the interview, he called his decision to leave “self-sabotage” and expressed some regret for

Reality Steve Fueled Rumors of a Renewed Romance for Morais & Adams

Morais, 31, opened up to Adams about his previous marriage during his first one-on-one date of the season. Throughout the remainder of the season, he expressed his apprehension about the idea of getting engaged in the finale and eventually left the show due to that struggle.

But spoilers expert Reality Steve said earlier in December that Morais’ departure from the show may not have been the end of the relationship. He said that “two different people” told him that, despite not receiving the final rose of the season, Morais and Adams were back in touch and “slowly working on a relationship.”

Assuming that Morais didn’t blatantly lie about his lack of contact with Adams during his Bachelor Happy Hour appearance, a renewed relationship is clearly not the case.

It’s been a tough season for Reality Steve, who has made several mistakes in attempting to spoil the outcome of The Bachelorette. In recent weeks, he’s thrown his hands up and said it’s “anybody’s guess” how the show will end.

Morais Isn’t Interested in Being The Bachelor

Morais was a popular contestant on the show from essentially the moment Adams took over as The Bachelorette, and as one of the final three contestants, he’d appear to be a top candidate to be a future lead of The Bachelor.

But Morais told Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay on Bachelor Happy Hour that not something he’s hoping for in the future.

“I don’t know if I would ever accept that role,” Morais said. “That’d be something I’d have to talk to my family about and really think about and pray on, but I don’t think I’d accept that role. I’d be very grateful for the opportunity, but I don’t think I’d accept that.”

For now, Morais is on a path of self-discovery and until he finds a little more clarity he doesn’t plan on making another appearance with the Bachelor franchise any time soon.

READ NEXT: Does Tayshia Adams Bring Ben Smith Back for Final Rose Ceremony?