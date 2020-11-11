Brendan Morais on The Bachelorette: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tayshia Adams still has 19 eligible suitors to choose from after episode five of The Bachelorette, but one has emerged as a clear frontrunner. Brendan Morais caught The Bachelorette‘s eye with his cool demeanor, his sense of style, and earned Tayshia’s first one-on-one date of the season.

During the date, Adams and Morais rode horses around the La Quinta Resort and Club, running into Chris Harrison way too many times along the way. Then they spent time in the pool where they shared a kiss.

But Morais jumped from an early crush for Adams to a legitimate contender when he opened up about his divorce. He unwittingly became an incredibly relatable person for Adams, who also dealt with divorce before venturing into Bachelor Nation. While his ex-wife didn’t want kids, Morais and Adams were immediately on the same page with their mutual dream of one day becoming parents.

Here’s what you need to know about Brendan Morais from The Bachelorette:

1. He’s a Commercial Roofer and Model

Morais, 30, is listed by ABC as a “commercial roofer.” That’s due to his time working at Caffrey Roof Repair, a family-owned business in Milford, Massachusetts where his brother, Daniel Morais, also works.

But it seems that modeling is Morais’ more steady line of work. He’s listed on the websites of a handful of modeling agencies (NEMG Model & Talent Management, Scout LA, Locke Management, and Maggie Inc.). Here’s to hoping some modeling photos surface that are on the same level as Dale Moss’ Halloween costume shoots.

2. Brendan Was a Late Addition By ABC

When ABC released a list of the men who would appear on season 16 of The Bachelorette back in March, Morais wasn’t named. It wasn’t until after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a lengthy delay of filming that some changes were made.

The most notable drop-out from the list of candidates was Matt James, who went from upcoming Clare Crawley suitor to the lead of season 25 of The Bachelor. But when the pandemic forced other shuffling, Morais was added to the mix.

He’s not alone in that. Another notable contender, Zac Clark, was also a late addition.

3. Fans Love Brendan’s Bromance With Joe Park

Joe Park hasn’t had much screen time on The Bachelorette, but he’s made the most of his brief appearances. He charmed Clare Crawley on night one with an origami display and his all-around goofiness since then has made him a favorite among diehard Bachelorette fans.

One of the things that has made Park so endearing is his budding bromance with Morais. The pair seem to be inseparable when they’re not spending time with Crawley or Adams. In episode four they were shown getting excited together at the thought of a new Bachelorette coming to meet them.

4. Brendan’s Ex-Wife Is a Fashion Designer and Samba Dancer

Morais didn’t provide too many details about his ex-wife during episode five of The Bachelorette. Only that they met as children and married in their early 20’s before growing apart and falling out of love. He said there was no infidelity, addiction, or abuse that led to their split.

In 2013, a contestant from The Voice named Sam Alves posted a video on YouTube that shows him watching his audition on television with Brendan and Simone Morais. According to Reality Steve, that woman is Simone Santos.

Santos’ Instagram bio says she’s a “Shooter” and “Designer.” According to a spread in Soul Brasil Magazine, she’s also a member of the L.A. Samba Dancers.

5. Brendan Had a Brief Acting Career

Morais has three credits to his name on an IMDb page that hasn’t been updated since 2017. The three films — Get Rich Free, Chances, and Ace of Spades — are all independent movies.

Get Rich Free (which can be seen in full on YouTube) is a feature-length film with Morais in a starring role. He even an award for the performance at the International Independent Film Awards where he won a Gold Award for “Best Actor in a Leading Role.”

He hasn’t had an acting role in the last three years, but there’s always the possibility that his time on The Bachelorette could open up more acting opportunities for Morais in the future.

READ NEXT: The Bachelorette Contestant Quits the Show