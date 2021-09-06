‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: What’s Really Going on With Brendan Morais & Pieper James?

Brendan Morais and Pieper James will debut their relationship on the Monday, September 6, 2021, episode of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The two hooked up sometime after Pieper was sent home by Matt James on his season of “The Bachelor.” Fans had been sending in photos of the two in New York City to various fan Instagram accounts over the past few months. It didn’t take long for Us Weekly to confirm that the two were indeed an item. And, although Brendan and Pieper started dating before “Paradise,” they still aren’t Instagram official.

Over the past few weeks of the show, fans have watched Brendan get close to Demi Burnett and then to Natasha Parker, but from the moment that Pieper arrives in “Paradise,” fans will see a completely different Brendan — one who is smitten with his apparent real-life girlfriend.

As for why Brendan and Pieper decided to join the cast of the show despite already being in some kind of relationship, it seems that they wanted to build a following — and maybe earn some extra money; according to Entertainment Tonight, former “BiP” star Dean Unglert previously revealed that he was offered $400 per day to appear on the show.

Brendan & Pieper Were in Boston Together Over Labor Day Weekend

Before the current season started, Reality Steve revealed that Brendan and Pieper will leave Mexico before the overnight dates. Steve said that the two will leave “as a couple,” which really isn’t a surprise, given the fact that they have been dating for a few months now.

Although Reality Steve isn’t completely sure of how things will go down, he does think that other people on the show are going to call Brendan and Pieper out, which will ultimately cause them to leave. It’s unclear exactly when Brendan and Pieper will be leaving Mexico, but Steve did confirm that the two are still dating — and that has recently been confirmed.

On September 6, 2021, the Instagram account Bachelorette Windmill shared a video of Brendan and Pieper walking out of an eatery on Broadway Street in South Boston. The two kept a relatively low profile, and either got takeout or took some leftovers home; Brendan lives and works in Massachusetts.

Brendan & Pieper Are Supposedly ‘Super Into Each Other’

Despite Brendan locking lips with a couple of different women in Mexico, he seems to only have eyes for Pieper.

“Pieper and Brendan have been dating for a few weeks now. Either he’ll fly to New York and hang with her, or she’ll fly to Boston to hang with him. She was most recently in Boston over Memorial Day weekend and they were even spotted out in public together,” a source told Us Weekly back in June.

“They’re keeping their relationship under wraps since they’re trying to make it work long-distance and it’s still new. They both are super into each other and are getting to know each other and are just having fun going on dates,” the source added.

Fans will be keeping a close eye on Instagram to see if and when these two decide to make their relationship official.

