Bri Springs on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bri Springs is one of 32 women vying for Matt James’ heart on The Bachelor. Springs was chosen from what Chris Harrison, the longtime host of the dating franchise, called a record number of applicants.

“Everybody I think will really fall for Bri,” said Harrison during a preview of the contestants. He described her as, “beauty, brains, unbelievably sincere,” and a “straight shooter [who] will always tell it like it is.”

Season 25 will not look like other seasons of the dating franchise. With safety concerns and restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, production took place entirely in a bubble at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. All cast and crew were required to quarantine and get tested.

Here is what you need to know:

STOP! Do not read further if you want to avoid spoilers for this season of The Bachelor.

1. Springs Gets James’ First One-on-One Date of the Season

James chose Springs for his first one-on-one date of the season, with the two riding all-terrain vehicles in the mud and enjoying a dip in the hot tub.

The first one-on-one date is a coveted spot for any contestant in the dating franchise. While this person is not always the winner, they typically make it far in the game. According to Bachelor Data, everyone in the last 12 seasons who received this date made it to the second half of the season. Three of those 12 made it to the final two and one received the final rose.

2. She Was Raised by Her Mother and Grandmother

According to her ABC biography, “She was raised by her mother and grandmother who made countless sacrifices to give her a fighting shot at having a successful life. For this reason, Bri has always outworked everyone around her because she learned early on that everything in life was earned not promised.”

Springs has shared her love for her mother a few times on Instagram, writing on her birthday in 2018, “The older I get I look more like my mother I’m so thankful for that.”

While her mother has a private social media presence, her Instagram description does state she is a “feminist raising feminists.”

3. Springs Is a Communications Manager for a Social Media Company

Based in San Francisco, California, Springs is a communication manager.

“Bri now works for a high-profile social media company and is very proud of her achievements, as she should be,” states her ABC biography. “With her professional life intact, she is ready to focus on her personal life and find the man of her dreams.”

4. She Is an Avid Traveler

While this season of The Bachelor may see no travel, Springs has gotten quite a bit of worldwide adventures under her belt.

On her Instagram, Springs has documented her experience traveling to Florida, Texas, California, New York and Hawaii. Outside of the country, she has traveled to Mexico, Slovenia, Croatia, England, and Jamaica.

Of her travels, she seems to have an affinity for Hawaii. Her ABC profile states, “Her dream is to live in Kauai and to live the island life eating nothing but sushi, swimming in the ocean and hiking.”

5. Springs Is Rumored to Be One of James’ Final Four Contestants

While Reality Steve cannot say with certainty, it is rumored Springs is one of the final four contestants this season.

“I do not know who the 4th girl is, although I was told it was Bri Springs, I haven’t gotten the confirmation I needed,” he wrote on his website. “But since I’m just laying out everything for you that I was told pre-season, there you go.”

He continued, “If/When I get solid confirmation, I’ll let you know if Bri is in fact the 4th girl. Doesn’t mean she finished in 4th place. I’m just trying to give you the 4 girls that got hometown dates. Serena P., Rachael, and Michelle definitely did.”

Springs will continue her journey for love tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: Bachelor Nation Fan Favorites Host New Podcast