‘Bachelor’ Fan Favorite From Matt’s Season Says She May not Be Back

After Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor came to a close, many fans began wondering what might be next for the franchise.

There have been two new seasons of The Bachelorette announced — one starring Katie Thurston and the other starring Michelle Young — but will there be a season of Bachelor in Paradise in between? Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it has been rumored for quite some time now, and it seems like ABC producers will try to fit it in between Katie and Michelle’s love journeys.

In January 2021, ABC executive Rob Mills told People magazine that he’s “hell bent” on a new season of BiP. “Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that ‘Paradise’ is coming back on this summer — how and where it’s going to be, it’s still too early to tell,” he told the outlet. And, since so many seasons of other franchise shows have aired since the last Bachelor in Paradise, there is clearly a surplus of available singles that could be invited to find love on the beach.

Some of those people, of course, are women from Matt’s season of The Bachelor. Fans are excited to see the love journeys of several of these women, including (but not limited to) Abigail Heringer, Serena Pitt, and Bri Springs. However, at least one of these women might actually turn down an invite.

In a virtual interview with Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, Bri Springs talked about dating in the future and revealed whether or not she’d consider participating in another Bachelor franchise show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bri Said She May Be Done With Dating on Television

Bri made it to the top three on Matt’s season of The Bachelor, but she ultimately wasn’t the person that he was in love with in the end. The whole experience was hard for many of the women, and it sounds like Bri may need to take a break from looking for love on a reality dating show.

“I think I need to see kind of some tangible change from the show in order for me to put myself back in that situation. That doesn’t mean that I’ve given up on dating. But I mean, maybe I’ve given up on dating on a reality TV show,” she told Us Weekly.

Bri previously took to Instagram to share some photos of the memories that she made while filming The Bachelor. Although she didn’t find her happily ever after, she did make several friendships that she will cherish for a long time to come.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Bri opened up about the post-show struggle, and thanked fans for their love and support.

“Life after the show has been full of wonderful surprises. But it has also been mentally draining and there have been times and situations where I’ve felt defeated. I’ve read all of your messages and you have no idea how appreciative I am of your kindness and support. Your words have helped me along the way, so thank you,” she captioned a photo set.

Bri Didn’t Have the ‘Best’ Experience on ‘The Bachelor,’ but She Is Ready to Move Forward

Although Bri was an early favorite both for Matt and for viewers, her time on the show wasn’t great. She opened up a bit about what it was like, and was very candid with her words.

“I think it was important to me to continue to be honest with myself and not put up a front and not, you know, say this was the best experience. Because I think a lot of us could agree, or at least me personally, that it was a missed opportunity for the show to tackle much larger conversations and issues. And I have been disappointed by that,” she told Us Weekly.

Bri went on to say that she hopes that everyone learned lessons during the season.

“And I’m saying it was mentally draining because I think about the pain that’s had to happen and the mistakes that have happened in order to get us to this point and it’s just a reminder of how much further we have to go. I’m hoping that we can all take lessons away from the season and move forward,” she added.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison’s Latest Move Could Rock the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise