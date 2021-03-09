Bri Springs Issues a Statement Following Her Time on ‘The Bachelor’

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead. If you did not watch the March 8, 2021, episode, do not keep reading.

Bri Springs was eliminated from The Bachelor on the episode that aired on Monday, March 8. Matt James decided to part ways with Springs following the Fantasy Suite dates.

Springs and James enjoyed a camping date for what ended up being their very last one-on-one together. The two shared some very intimate conversations, bonding over the fact that they were both raised by single mothers. Springs couldn’t hold back her strong feelings for James, telling him that she was “so in love with him.” Things seemed to go extremely well on their date, so it’s no surprise that Springs was devastated when she was the one who was sent home at the rose ceremony.

“All three of us have extremely high hopes going into tonight. One of us is going to be completely blindsided,” Springs said during an interview. And, alas, she was the women who didn’t get a rose.

As Springs was filmed leaving Nemacolin Resort, she was extremely emotional.

“I can’t be upset, or I can’t be angry. But I can be really sad and disappointed and hurt,” she said, crying. “It couldn’t have been all for nothing. It couldn’t have been,” she added. Shortly after the episode aired, Springs took to Instagram to reflect on the season and her time on the show. Perhaps unsurprisingly, she focused on the positive experiences that she took away from The Bachelor, and shared a series of photos of the girlfriends that she made along the way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Springs Dedicated Her Instagram Post to the Friendships She Made on ‘The Bachelor’ in Honor of International Women’s Day

Springs’ last scenes on The Bachelor aired on International Women’s Day, making for the perfect opportunity for her to focus on the women that she met while dating James.

“I want to end today on a positive note. While I may not have seen myself at the end of this journey, I walked away with forever friendships with some of the most phenomenal women I was fortunate to meet. I promise to always uplift and support you as we use our voices to be the change we want to see. Cheers to all of you and an experience we’ll never forget,” she captioned the post.

Springs received a ton of positive feedback on the post, which garnered more than 65,000 likes and an additional 1,000+ comments. Several of those comments called for Springs to be the next Bachelorette, and others hoped that she’d be on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Springs Still Appears to Be Single

Many have been wondering if Springs is single following her time on The Bachelor. Although she didn’t end up engaged to James in the end, it’s entirely possible that she met someone after filming the show. However, according to Bustle, Springs appears to still be single.

The outlet pointed out that Springs is “in the running” to become the next Bachelorette, despite Reality Steve previously confirming that Katie Thurston was offered the role. It is entirely possible, however, that Springs will be invited to Paradise, if and when the show resumes.

“Judging from her Instagram, Bri already seems to love paradise-like destinations, so it’s also entirely possible her journey to find love could continue on BiP. Regardless, Bachelor Nation likely hasn’t seen the last of her,” Bustle reports.

