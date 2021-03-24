Bri Springs Shares Thoughts on Rachael Kirkconnell in Never-Before-Seen ‘ATFR’ Footage

In Bri Springs‘ sit-down chat with Emmanuel Acho on After the Final Rose, she opened up about her feelings on Rachael Kirkconnell, and the photos that surfaced that showed Rachael at an Old South formal back in 2018.

“I was offended by them,” Bri told Emmanuel. “I was disappointed to see all of that surface when it did. Being a Black woman, and seeing all of this play out, I mean, it’s hard to see someone that you were friends with on the show — it’s hard to see these photos come to light. I think a lot of people would be offended by them, not even just me as a Black woman. It feels like we’ve come so far with where we are towards racial equality to only just have to realize, like, how much further we have to go,” she added.

Springs’ interview with Acho never made the editing cut, however, and what she had to say did not air during the televised one-hour special that aired on Monday, March 15. However, Springs’ full interview has been posted online. You can watch it below.

Bri Said That She Tried to Reach out to Rachael but the 2 Women Haven’t Spoken

Emmanuel asked Bri if she had spoken to Rachael since the photos were released, and dug a bit deeper into how Bri feels about Rachael as a person.

“I felt bad for her,” Bri told Emmanuel, when he asked what her initial reaction to the controversy surrounding Rachael was. “Because my gut reaction as a human, as a friend, was ‘I should reach out to Rachael. I should check in on her. Extend my support to her,’ because I can’t imagine what that’s like,” Bri added.

“And, again, I know Rachael’s not a bad person,” she said, and Emmanuel interrupted her to ask if she and Rachael had spoken since.

“We’ve not. I’ve reached out. I’ve reached out to Rachael, right after these photos and videos started surfacing online, again to extend my support, and check in on her, and I haven’t heard from her since,” Bri shared.

“That had to have hurt,” Emmanuel said.

“It’s disappointing,” Bri responded, nodding. “However, I’m going to extend the empathy to her, and, in my mind, assume that she has a lot going on.”

Bri Does not Blame Rachael for Taking a Long Time to Apologize

After questionable photos of Rachael had surfaced online, many had found themselves waiting for her to speak out, but she remained silent on social media for a couple of weeks. When she did speak out, she released an apology on Instagram.

Despite the fact that Rachael waiting a bit before speaking out, Bri doesn’t seem to hold that against her.

“It would be easy for me to cast a judgment and say, ‘well, I would have come out and apologized right away.’ But I don’t know, because I was not in that situation, and I can’t speak for what I would have done in that situation ‘cuz it just, it’s unimaginable. I’ve not come close it. All I do know is, an apology is a step in the right direction, but now it’s important for her to turn her words into action,” Bri said.

