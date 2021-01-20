‘Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart’ Couple Announces Split

Bri Strauss and Chris Watson looked like the picture perfect couple when they won The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, but they announced on January 19 that they’re splitting up.

“With deep admiration and respect for one another, we have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways,” the couple told E! News in a joint statement. “We will always look back on our journey with deep fondness, and will continue to support each other both personally and professionally.

“We look forward to sharing more updates with you all as we navigate our future making music together. Thank you all for your love, support and privacy.”

Strauss and Watson — who perform together professionally as “Chris & Bri” — released a Christmas album in December titled Wrapped Under the Tree. They also released a self-titled live acoustic EP in August.

The couple recently performed together on an episode of The Bachelorette which aired in November, serenading Clare Crawley and Dale Moss during a one-on-one date. The announcement of the split for Strauss and Watson ironically came on the same day Crawley and Moss announced a break up of their own.

Strauss & Watson Were the Last Couple Still Dating From ‘Listen to Your Heart’

The first season of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart very well may be the last. It drew relatively weak ratings for the franchise and ABC hasn’t picked up a second season for now.

Strauss and Watson were the clear frontrunners from start to finish, pairing up in the first episode and never struggling with drama over the six-episode arc. By episode four, they told each other “I love you” onstage.

The other couples didn’t have nearly as smooth a run on or off the show. The runners up were Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle, but they announced a split in June 2020, about a month after the season finale aired. In third place was Rudi Gutierrez and Matt Ranaudo, who left the show voluntarily in the finale after struggling to get on the same page romantically.

Gutierrez recently expressed interest in appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.

Strauss & Watson Are the Latest in a String of Bachelor Nation Breakups

In addition to Moss and Crawley breaking up in January, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan from season 24 of The Bachelor announced a split on New Year’s Eve. With those two couples as well as Strauss and Watson splitting up, the only remaining Bachelor Nation couple that began dating in 2020 is Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark.

Clark proposed to Adams in the season finale of The Bachelorette in December. They’ve spent the time since the finale aired living together in New York City.

Along with Clark and Adams, there are six other unmarried couples who met on a Bachelor show: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert.

