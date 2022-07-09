PHOTOS: ‘Bachelorette’ Star Welcomes New Baby & Exclaims ‘We Did It!!’

A former fan favorite “Bachelor Nation” contestant just expanded their family and shared the first glimpse of their new addition on social media. It was all smiles as Britt Nilsson showed off her newborn daughter and fans flooded her comments section to congratulate her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nilsson Recently Welcomed Her Second Daughter

“The Bachelor” fans first met Nilsson when she was a contestant on Chris Soules’ season in 2015. She was an early frontrunner, but ultimately, she did not snag his final rose. She then had an opportunity to be “The Bachelorette,” but with a twist. Both Nilsson and Kaitlyn Bristowe met all of the men cast for their season on the first night of filming, and then the bachelors had to vote on which of the two women they wanted to see stay. Nilsson was blindsided to find out she was headed home, while Bristowe continued as the sole “Bachelorette” lead. Nilsson briefly pursued a romance with “Bachelorette” contestant Brady Toops, after he quit and expressed an interest in only her, but that relationship fizzled out quickly.

Nilsson married Jeremy Byrne in September 2017, after meeting him the prior year. In December 2019, the former “Bachelorette” announced she was expecting her first child, and as Us Weekly detailed, daughter Noa Ellis Joy Byrne arrived in June 2020. In November 2021, Nilsson took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy. “Happy thanksgiving!!! Today we are GRATEFUL to Jesus for our little Baby Byrne #2!!!!!!” she wrote. The former “Bachelor” contestant added that “Noey is all big sister vibes,” and Nilsson shared quite a few baby bump updates as her pregnancy progressed. On July 8, Nilsson announced the arrival of her second daughter, Ayla Karolina Grace Byrne, in an Instagram post.

Fans Loved Baby Ayla’s Name & Noticed Nilsson Was Glowing

Nilsson’s Instagram post noted baby Ayla was born on July 5 at 11:52 a.m. She weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., and was 20 inches long. The post included a handful of photos taken shortly after Ayla’s arrival at the hospital, with the baby’s proud dad right by her side. It appears the delivery went smoothly, and both mama and baby were doing quite well.

The former “Bachelorette” has distanced herself from the franchise in the years since filming, but she still had plenty of fans sharing their excitement over her baby news.

“Oh my gosh Brit congratulations! She is beautiful [heart emoji]. You look incredible always glowing,” one fan commented.

“Welcome Ayla! And way to go, Mama. Love you all,” read another note.

“She is beautiful just like her Mama!! God Bless your sweet family,” a third person noted.

“What a beauty! Your joy glows on your face. So happy for you all!” shared someone else.

All of the photos in this initial post of Nilsson show her with her husband and baby Ayla at the hospital together. So far, the “Bachelor” star has not shown any glimpses into Noa meeting her new little sister. Nilsson posts on her Instagram page frequently, though, so it seems likely fans will see the two girls together fairly soon.