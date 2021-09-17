Brody Jenner Slams ‘Bachelor in Paradise’s’ Brendan Morais: ‘Everybody Knows You’re a Fake’

Brody Jenner has taken to his Instagram Stories to slam “Bachelor in Paradise” star Brendan Morais.

“The Hills” star posted his feelings about Brendan after the latter uploaded a 7-minute-long apology of sorts to his Instagram page. The apology came more than a week after fans of the show watched Brendan dump Natasha Parker for his apparent off-screen girlfriend, Pieper James, who joined the season on the Monday, September 6, 2021, episode.

On Monday, September 13, 2021, fans of the show watched as Brendan and Pieper eliminated themselves from the show and left Mexico before the finale. Their decision came after they received backlash from other cast members. Brendan took the brunt of this backlash, as he appeared to lead Natasha on just to stay on the beach until Pieper arrived.

Brendan’s apology also came several days after he lost thousands of Instagram followers. While his apology was an effort to “give a little bit of context” to what really went down on the beach, a lot of people weren’t buying it. And, one of those people? Is Brody Jenner.

Brendan Issued a Public Apology to Natasha

Brendan posted a lengthy video of himself sitting in his car, wearing a black tank top, and looking very serious. He captioned his post “Paradise apology.”

“Most importantly, I want to apologize to you, Natasha. I never meant to hurt you. I never meant to lead you on. I truthfully and honestly enjoyed spending time with you,” Brendan said. “I enjoyed your sweet, soft, kind nature. Your gently spirit — that’s something I’m really, really drawn to. And we didn’t have that romantic spark. That’s imperative for a relationship to really grow, but just knowing you for a handful of days, I never could have imagined the heartbreak that I caused you. And I’m very, very sorry for that,” he continued.

According to Us Weekly, Brendan started dating Pieper sometime before June 2021. It’s believed that he knew that Pieper would be showing up in “Paradise,” and that he had to do whatever he could to make sure that he got a rose at each rose ceremony so that he would be on the beach when Pieper arrived.

“As far as Pieper and I go, I don’t know how else to explain this. I don’t know how else to articulate this. Pieper and I were not in an exclusive relationship. I never asked her to be my girlfriend,” Brendan added. He denied that he and Pieper had a “plan” in “Paradise,” and said that if he did, he thinks things would have gone differently. “It went horrible,” he said.

Brendan went on to further apologize to Natasha, highlighting the time that he said that she didn’t have “any prospects.” Brendan said that it was “immature” of his to say that.

Brendan’s apology post has been viewed more than 500,000 times.

Brody Slammed Brendan Following His Apology

One person who didn’t care too much about what Brendan had to say was Brody. The reality star shared Brendan’s apology to his Instagram Stories and added a bunch of crying with laughter emoji and skeleton emoji. Then, coming to us live from his lawn chair, Brody gave his thoughts on “Brendan’s apology.”

“I smell bullsh*t,” Brody said. “This guy got busted. He knew what he was doing. He went [to ‘Paradise’] with the intention to be American’s favorite couple,” he continued. He went on to suggest that the two likely planned to fall in love on television — and get their social media following up.

“They got busted talking about it. He did use Natasha. You know, I don’t think he felt any of that, he was just trying to stay on. Poor Natasha. I love you, Natasha. And, uh, it’s f*cked up. And he got busted, and now he’s trying to back track but, the reality is, everybody knows you’re a fake,” Brody continued.

“Don’t ever come on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and disrespect the guidelines ever again, my friend,” Brody concluded.

