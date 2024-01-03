Fans Unload on Bryan Abasolo for ‘Bananas’ Demand in Rachel Lindsay Divorce Filing

Some fans are unhappy that Bryan Abasolo is demanding spousal support from Rachel Lindsay in his sudden divorce filing against the former “Bachelorette.”

Fans unloaded in a Reddit thread on the divorce, with many of them blasting Abasolo’s request for spousal support, considering the couple has only been married four years.

“This makes me so heated for Rachel,” wrote one. “Spousal support after 5 years together when he has his own practice, podcast and an (assumingly) lucrative SM following is bananas. I hope Rachel puts her lawyer suit back on and fights his bum a** on that request,” wrote another. Another person wrote, “Mouth dropped. Spousal support? Is he out of his mind…” Multiple fans used expletives on the thread.

Abasolo is a chiropractor who uses the name “Dr. Abs” on Instagram.

According to USA Today, Abasolo listed “irreconcilable differences” in the divorce papers he filed in California on January 2. The filing states they have only been separated since December 31.

According to USA Today, the divorce papers revealed Abasolo is “seeking spousal support. Although he did not specify an amount, he “requested to terminate the court’s ability to reward spousal support to Lindsay,” USA Today reported.

Fans Put Bryan Abasolo on Full Blast over the Divorce, With Many Expressing Anger Over His Spousal Support Request

“Spousal support after only 4 years of marriage when he has a good paying job?! Get the f*** out of here with that!” a fan wrote in the Reddit thread.

Another fan wrote: “I feel so bad. I feel embarrassed for both of them. Rachel fought so hard to always defend this man and now he’s out here making her look like a fool— potentially blindsiding her with a divorce (or with this public announcement of the divorce) and asking her for spousal support when they have no kids and he’s a grown man with a whole entire business/career. There’s definitely something we don’t know.”

Another person wrote, “Bryan is against women keeping their last names because it’s ‘demasculating’ yet wants that spousal support. Make it make sense!”

Some fans were surprised by the divorce announcement. “I’m SHOOK. She posted a 2023 recap with several pics of him two days ago!? Was this a surprise to her??” wrote one.

A divorce attorney weighed in, indicating the spousal support demand might be procedural. “Just something to note — I am a divorce attorney, and in basically every complaint I file, I put in a demand for spousal support. This protects my client’s interests and ensures no rights are waived, but doesn’t mean they are actually going to be fighting for it when it comes down to it. That being said, Bryan still sucks,” the lawyer wrote.

Bryan Abasolo Wrote That the Couple ‘Made the Difficult Decision to Part Ways & Start Anew’

Abasolo announced the divorce on his Instagram page.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” Abasolo wrote in an Instagram post on January 2.

“Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

He added: “My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps.”

Lindsay hasn’t commented on the divorce and hasn’t posted about it specifically on her Instagram page, where she is not using Abasolo’s last name. She did call 2023 “one of the hardest years of my life” in a New Year’s Eve Instagram post.

“Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024,” she wrote.

