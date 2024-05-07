‘Bachelorette’ Divorce Drama Escalates As Estranged Spouse Makes Financial Demands

An estranged couple from “The Bachelorette” has separated and it appears the divorce process is becoming quite tense. Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce from Rachel Lindsay in January, TMZ shared.

A new filing from Abasolo revealed intriguing details about the couple’s situation and Bachelor Nation has plenty to say about it all.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bryan Abasolo Cannot Maintain the Lifestyle He Had With Rachel Lindsay

On May 3, Radar Online revealed the latest developments in the Lindsay and Abasolo divorce after reviewing new court documents filed by Abasolo. In his new filing, the media outlet reports that Abasolo demands spousal support from Lindsay.

TMZ obtained Abasolo’s filing as well. In the court documents, “The Bachelorette” star indicated he currently earns $16,000 a year.

In assets, Radar Online indicated, Abasolo listed two businesses that are “not yet valued.” His listed assets included his $1,000 wedding band, $51,000 in investment accounts, and $781,000 in property.

The former “Bachelorette” winner also listed items such as gym equipment and an air fryer in his assets, along with having owned properties in Miami, Florida and North Hollywood, California.

According to the media outlet, Abasolo asked the judge to order Lindsay to pay him $75,000 to help him hire a forensic accountant and cover his legal fees.

Abasolo’s court filing also indicated he and Lindsay are still both living in the home they had shared before the split. “Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other,” he noted.

He added, “Neither of us wants to continue to live together.”

“The Bachelorette” winner also alleged, “Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings.”

While Abasolo indicated he wanted to move out of the home “as soon as possible,” he acknowledged, “but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time.”

Abasolo indicated, “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business.”

Abasolo Listed Living Expenses in Excess of $10,000 Per Month

Us Weekly also reviewed the court documents. They noted Abasolo’s filing indicated that he believes “Rachel has been using our community property monies to pay for her divorce lawyer and forensic accountant, while refusing to give me access to any of our community property funds.

The media outlet added that Abasolo’s filing included a breakdown of his monthly expenses. They include $6,500 in rent, $1,500 in groceries, $2,500 in entertainment, and $1,000 in restaurant meals.

As Us Weekly shared, Abasolo and Lindsay got engaged in the finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired in 2017. The couple wed in August 2019.

Bachelor Nation took to Reddit to share their thoughts on Abasolo’s latest court filing.

“I fully support Rachel, but for the record there are plenty of Chiropractors that make a good living, whether Bryan actually works might be questionable,” one Redditor noted.

“I can absolutely see where he is coming from in this, as nasty as the filings make him look. Although I would advise him to cut his losses and move on,” another Redditor suggested.

“If there’s anything I learned from this, it’s to think really long and hard about who you invest in an air fryer with,” quipped someone else.

“I truly hope they had a prenup so iron clad she gets everything and the air fryer,” read a separate comment.