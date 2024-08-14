‘The Bachelor’ Star Blasts ‘Bachelorette’ Winner: ‘Break up With Grace’

Former “The Bachelor” lead Nick Viall has weighed in on the divorce one of his former contestants is navigating. “The Bachelorette” stars Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are divorcing after four years of marriage. Viall recently shared his take on the “messy” situation.

As Us Weekly noted, Lindsay first appeared on season 21 of “The Bachelor” with Viall as the lead. She lasted until the final three women and then became “The Bachelorette” for season 13.

Abasolo received Lindsay’s final rose, and the couple left filming engaged. They wed in August 2019. In January, Abasolo revealed he’d filed for divorce.

During the August 6 episode of his podcast “The Viall Files,” Viall shared his take on Abasolo and Lindsay. He noted that up to this point, he had chosen not to speak about it out of respect for Lindsay.

Now, however, Viall declared, “Out of respect for Rachel, I’ve had enough of Bryan.”

Viall shared that after seeing everything he’s seen in the media about the divorce, he believes Abasolo should “Break up with grace, like, move on with your life.”

Nick Viall Thinks Bryan Abasolo Is Taking Advantage of an Outdated Legal System

Viall said that in his opinion, Abasolo has “Taken advantage of the very outdated legal system and laws around marriage” in his divorce filing. He alleged that Abasolo has been “disparaging [Lindsay’s] name in the press.” He added, ‘This has all been messy because of him.”

The former “Bachelor” star continued, “It seems like his side of things is leaking more and more and more and trying to make her look bad. It’s so gross. It’s like, have some respect for yourself and your once [wife].”

As Viall continued talking about Abasolo and Lindsay with his podcast team, he questioned why Abasolo would insist he needed spousal support.

Us Weekly noted that Abasolo filed paperwork with the court claiming a monthly income of $1,300, and he wanted support from Lindsay.

In July, People reviewed court documents and reported that a judge awarded Abasolo $13,257 in temporary monthly spousal support. Lindsay was also ordered to pay $20,000 to cover costs related to Abasolo’s legal fees.

Viall Believes Rachel Lindsay Has Been Classy Through the Divorce

During the podcast episode, Viall made it clear he disagreed with the concept that Abasolo should receive spousal support.

He explained, “Bryan met Rachel in his mid-30s, he was an adult man, he was educated, he was a chiropractor, he already had a life. Then he got married to Rachel and all Rachel did was make him more famous, gave him a huge platform.”

Viall suggested that Lindsay and her fame provided Abasolo with opportunities that should have set him up to be successful. Viall added that he didn’t know why Abasolo didn’t become successful with his chiropractic practice, but “It’s not her [expletive] problem.”

“Why are you trying to steal from her off all her hard work because you guys couldn’t make a relationship work?” Viall questioned.

The former “Bachelor” star added that Abasolo is “Just throwing her name under the bus. I really feel for Rachel. She’s done nothing but be classy through this whole divorce and now she’s paying him tens of thousands of dollars a month.”