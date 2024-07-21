‘Bachelorette’ Star Blasted Over ‘Divorce Coach’: He ‘Has a Greasy Soul’

A former “The Bachelorette” winner received a big response after posting about his “divorce coach” on social media. Bryan Abasolo praised the man he credits with helping him through his divorce from Rachel Lindsay.

One “Bachelorette” fan declared Abasolo “has a greasy soul.”

Bryan Abasolo Worried About ‘PR Tricks & Gaslighting’

Abasolo and Lindsay met in 2017 as she filmed “The Bachelorette,” People noted. After four years of marriage, they are now divorcing.

On July 18, Abasolo shared an Instagram story about his experience with his divorce coach. “When I first met my divorce coach last year, I was emotionally and psychologically beaten down.”

“The Bachelorette” alum continued, “I needed an objective opinion and guidance to make a huge decision. I credit @renesance_man who I now call a friend for helping me face the PR tricks and gaslighting I was warned was coming.”

Abasolo also noted, “I’m thankful. If thinking of separating, find a divorce coach so you don’t make a decision by reaction. But through clarity.”

Shortly before posting his Instagram story about his divorce coach, the coach shared a post on his Instagram page and tagged Abasolo.

The bio of coach Rene Garcia’s Instagram page indicates he is the “Founder Men’s Divorce Coaching (MeDiCo): my mission is simple, to help you thrive after your divorce.”

The video Garcia posted included a clip that was recorded in February. The divorce coach noted the two men had first spoken in September 2023.

When Garcia asked what pushed Abasolo to file for divorce, “The Bachelorette” star replied, “Nothing was working and I felt I was just existing.”

In the caption of his post, Garcia noted Abasolo “faced a tough decision as he had had enough of chasing, as he calls it ‘a constantly moving goal post’ and he expressed ‘tolerating disingenuous’ behavior.”

Garcia also wrote that Abasolo had a “fear of gaslighting, media-fed attacks on his character and bullying [that] had been an excuse thus delaying taking action.”

Abasolo’s Promotion of His Divorce Court Was Not Well Received by Fans

Bachelor Nation had plenty to say about Abasolo and his divorce coach.

“Rachel still has not said one thing about any of this. She’s just healing, I know she’s going through it,” one supporter wrote on Instagram.

Someone else quipped, “Amazing what you can get when your wife gives you an allowance!”

Another critic commented, “This is so sad, why do this. All this because you want to look good. No! Asking for her money is not a gentleman. Sad!! @therachlindsay 💜”

“He went to a divorce coach looking for affirmation to forget what others think of him and go for her money,” suggested a separate Instagram user.

A different commenter wrote, “He’s the one that put out a statement when he filed on IG and put out their financial information out first to the public….. how is that public gaslighting?”

“Clown behavior at its finest, 🤡” joked a critic.

A discussion about Abasolo and his divorce coach attracted an immense amount of attention in “The Bachelor” subreddit, too. Over 670 people commented on a thread about Abasolo’s posts, and “The Bachelorette” star was raked over the coals.

One Redditor declared, “So this guy is basically a hype man that helps to make toxic men more toxic. They’re paying this guy to say their ex is the problem. Got it!”

“This is disgusting…Until right this moment, I was a little sympathetic toward Bryan. Definitely not feeling that way now,” added another Redditor.

“Yet all the gaslighting and pr trickery was from his side. Rachel has hardly spoken on the divorce and seems to actually be going through it emotionally if you listen to her podcast,” commented another Reddit user.