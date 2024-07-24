‘Bachelorette’ Winner Moves on After Tense Split

A former “The Bachelorette” winner has now moved on after months of tense living arrangements. Bryan Abasolo had remained in the Los Angeles, California home he had with Rachel Lindsay until recently.

After receiving a court order for Lindsay to provide temporary spousal support in court, Abasolo has officially left the home.

The move came just days after the former “Bachelorette” winner promoted his “divorce coach” on social media. Franchise fans responded negatively to Abasolo hyping his divorce coach, and the response to him moving out was similar.

Bryan Abasolo Moved From House He Shared With Rachel Lindsay

According to TMZ on July 22, Abasolo loaded up a car with garbage bags seemingly filled with his belongings to officially move out of the home he had shared with Lindsay.

The media outlet filmed Abasolo loading black garbage bags and duffel bags into a black sedan. Based on the video TMZ shared, Abasolo looked pretty low-key and low-profile as he loaded the car.

TMZ also noted that Lindsay was home as Abasolo moved out his things. “The Bachelorette” star was seen picking up a food delivery order from her front steps as Abasolo loaded his car.

The Sun acquired some photos of Abasolo moving out, too. He appeared to make several trips back and forth from the house to the car to place an assortment of garbage bags, garment bags, and duffel bags into the trunk and back seat of the car. The car seemed to be a black Honda Accord.

As Life & Style notes, Abasolo filed for divorce in January. After multiple court filings by both sides, a judge recently ordered Lindsay to pay Abasolo $13,257 a month in temporary spousal support.

“The Bachelorette” star was also ordered to pay $20,000 for Abasolo’s forensic expert. Before the court order regarding spousal support, Abasolo insisted his personal earnings were too low to allow him to move out of the house he’d shared with Lindsay.

“Our current living situation is very awkward and strained,” Abasolo previously testified according to Life & Style.

“We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings,” he indicated.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Didn’t Hold Back With Their Opinions

Fans of “The Bachelorette” took to Reddit to share their thoughts on Abasolo’s latest move.

“I hope Rachel gets the house saged when his belongings are totally gone,” one Redditor noted when sharing the news in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“The trash bags are appropriate. See ya Bryan,” added another Redditor.

“Trash taking itself out,” someone else quipped.

A different poster pondered, “Did he call the paps on himself and then used a trash bag for his stuff???”

“Bold of him to self-identify as absolute trash,” quipped a separate Redditor.

Quite a few Redditors were convinced Abasolo called the paparazzi himself.

“Like why wouldn’t he have parked in the driveway for convenience – there is enough room for 2 cars,” read one person’s comment.

“And going one bag at a time,” added another commenter.

“So performative,” someone else replied.

Another Redditor quipped, “The most dramatic ‘vacating’ in bachelorette history!!!”