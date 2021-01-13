Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Reveal if They Ever Plan to Get Married

Wedding bells could be ringing for Bachelor in Paradise‘s Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert, just not anytime soon. While answering fan questions on her YouTube channel, the couple revealed a wedding is unlikely before 2023.

When Unglert initially commented, “If we have kids, probably will get married, I guess, but we’re not going to have kids. So, we’re not going to get married,” Miller-Keyes threw her hands in the air. She eventually interjected with a laugh, “But also, we’ll get married at some point.”

The former pageant queen continued, “I want to have a small wedding, like just our family in Italy or Guatemala or something… and then come back to LA and have a huge party with all of our friends.”

Before meeting in Mexico, Unglert appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette and Miller-Keyes appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor Nation alum debated the timeline, with the Help I Suck at Dating podcast co-host jokingly starting at “okay, I say give it four years,” before getting to, “six years from now, let’s see how we’re feeling, you know, feel each other out a little bit.”

When Miller-Keyes asserted 2023, he relented, saying, “Nice, 2023. All right December 2023, sure, I suppose we’ll have the conversation.”

Unglert Is Planning on Changing His Name

While discussing marriage, Unglert got on the topic of whether they would share a surname. He revealed he is planning on legally changing his last name to “Bell” in April 2021.

“Caelynn, I have told her if she wants to change her last name to my last name, that’s great,” revealed the Bachelor Winter Games alum. “She’s got a freaking crazy last name, Miller-Keyes, like too many last names first and foremost.”

He continued, “Secondly, she doesn’t have a great relationship with her birth father so it’s like why would you have his last name in yours anyways. That’s part of the reason why I would change mine to Bell which is my mother’s maiden name.”

If Miller-Keyes decided to go along with the name change, they revealed she would likely drop her middle name to become “Caelynn Miller Bell.”

The Couple Just Bought a House in Las Vegas

In her latest vlog, Miller-Keyes revealed the couple decided to buy a house in Las Vegas. They recently moved into a temporary home while it is being built.

They chose Las Vegas to be close to Miller-Keyes’ grandparents and uncle.

“Super excited to actually own a home, create this beautiful home in Vegas,” said Miller-Keyes. “We both love Vegas, it’s my favorite place to be. It’s just a great escape near red rocks so we’re in the mountains. There’s a lot of rock climbing, a lot of hiking, we’re very excited, but the house is being built so it won’t be ready for quite some time.”

At some point during the next few weeks, they will be traveling to Las Vegas to pick out the cabinets, countertops, fixtures and flooring.

In the meantime, the duo and their dog Pappy have recently moved into a Los Angeles home.

