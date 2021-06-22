Exclusive: Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Big Move to Vegas & Her Favorite Part of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is keeping busy this summer. The “Bachelor in Paradise” alum, who found love with fellow franchise star Dean Unglert in 2019, has partnered with suncare company Hawaiian Tropic for a unique campaign that will especially appeal to dog owners like herself. (Hint: She has the scoop on free dog bags!)

Not only is the reality TV personality and entrepreneur a dog mom to foster pup Pappy, but she’s also a new homeowner after recently buying a house in Las Vegas. She also has some ambitious to-do items on her bucket list.

Heavy had a chance to catch up with Caelynn to find out all that she’s been up to. Read on to find out what this Bachelor Nation fan-favorite told us about her busy life.

HEAVY: Hi Caelynn! First of all, you’ve partnered with Hawaiian Tropic for a really cool campaign. Can you tell us about it?

Caelynn Miller-Keyes: Yes! I’ve teamed up with Hawaiian Tropic on their new “Paws for SPF” campaign to remind dog owners to “paws” and apply SPF before going out to walk their dogs. Hawaiian Tropic created doggy poop bags infused with their iconic scent as a reminder to apply SPF. In the time it takes to walk Pappy, I can get sun damage. By using these bags, I’ve started to stop and grab my Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless Oil Mist sunscreen, which protects my skin and nourishes it all day. You can sign up to get a free roll of poop bags at HawaiianTropicPawsForSPF.com.

HEAVY: Great! We all love a freebie—and that sunscreen reminder!… Congratulations on the new home you bought with Dean. I saw the photos and it’s gorgeous! What can you tell us about it and what is your favorite thing about being a Las Vegas homeowner?

CMK: Thank you! I love the house and just being in Vegas in general. When people hear we moved to Vegas they don’t really get it, but the more people come to visit, the more they understand. It’s 30 minutes off the strip, so it’s not the traditional Vegas people think of. It’s very peaceful, we’re right by the mountains, and it’s the perfect escape. We’re also having a lot of fun with the decorating process.

HEAVY: What was the best thing about doing reality TV/ Bachelor in Paradise?

CMK: Besides meeting Dean! Definitely Dean, haha. It was also just a really fun way to bond with the girls and deepen my relationship with Dean.

HEAVY: What do you think of the recent announcement of rotating hosts for ‘Paradise,’ with superfans such as David Spade?

CMK: Paradise is always pretty comedic, and I think these hosts are going to add that. It’s such a fun show to watch so I’m excited to see how it all plays out.

HEAVY: Let’s get to what else you’ve been up to. Can you tell me about your capsule jewelry collection and what fans can expect to see?

CMK: Yes! I love jewelry so much so I was really excited to create a collection with Set and Stones, which is a women-owned jewelry brand. They have been amazing to work with and I cannot wait for everyone to see what we created together! There will be a lot of gold and some pearls. I wanted to make something that could easily be mixed and matched or layered.

HEAVY: Awesome! Do you have any summer travel plans with Dean?

CMK: We don’t have anything locked in yet, but we are ready to start traveling again. I have a long list of places I want to go; Hawaii, Italy, Japan, New Zealand…

HEAVY: One last thing: What are three things on your bucket list?

CMK: Move to another country for at least a year, see the northern lights, go on a safari in Africa.

HEAVY: Thank you, Caelynn!

READ NEXT: Bachelor Nation Couple Moving to Las Vegas