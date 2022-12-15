Caelynn Miller-Keyes Shares Wedding Dress Photos: ‘Pretty Sure I Found the Dress’

“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes is getting married! The North Carolina native said “yes” to her long-term boyfriend and “Bachelorette” alum Dean Unglert in October 2022 after three years of dating.

Caelynn hasn’t revealed too many details about her upcoming nuptials but she did share a few photos of her in a wedding dress on Instagram on December 10 and revealed that she found “the dress.”

Caelynn Shares Wedding Dress Photos

According to Bachelor Nation, the former beauty queen shared photos of potential wedding dress options on her December 10 Instagram story, telling fans she tried on three dresses in total.

“My first dress fitting,” she wrote, Bachelor Nation reported. “And I’m pretty sure I found the dress. This was the best experience ever.”

Caelynn gave fans a sneak peek at one of her options in a December 10 Instagram post. She shared black-and-white photos of her posing in a strapless wedding dress alongside the caption, “A dream day 🤍.”

She did not reveal if the wedding dress in the photos was the one she plans to wear on her big day.

‘Bachelor’ Fans React

“Bachelor” fans gushed over the “stunning” bride-to-be in the comment section.

“You will make a gorgeous bride on your wedding day,” one Instagram user wrote.

“A beautiful bride!!!” another user commented.

A third user simply wrote, “S T U N N I N G.”

“Honestly wear a potato sack because you could pull it off ❤️❤️❤️,” a fourth user joked.

Caelynn and Dean Relationship Timeline

Caelynn and Dean met on season six of “Bachelor in Paradise” in the summer of 2019. At the time, Caelynn was a recent addition to the franchise having made her reality TV debut on Colton Underwood’s season of the “Bachelor” earlier that year. Dean, on the other hand, was a veteran of the franchise by the time he met Caelynn.

He first appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of the “Bachelorette” in 2017 where he made it to the final four. He later appeared on season four of “Bachelor in Paradise” where he got caught in a love triangle between Danielle Lombard and Kristina Schulman. He returned to the franchise again for “Bachelor: Winter Games” in 2018. He formed a connection with Lesley Murphy on the show and the two dated for a bit after filming wrapped. They called it quits in April 2018.

When Dean returned to the sandy beaches of Paradise for season six, he was adamant he did not want a serious relationship. He took Caelynn on a date and the two became an item on the beach. A few episodes later, Dean broke up with Caelynn and left the beach.

“Our lifestyles are not going to be compatible coming out of this. And I don’t want to give you something that isn’t going to make you happy,” he told her, Us Weekly reported. “I just think that you deserve someone better than me, to be perfectly honest.”

But that is not where their love story ends. Dean returned to the beach later in the season and asked Caelynn to leave with him and start their relationship. Caelynn struggled with the decision as she had just started forming a connection with Connor Saeli, but ultimately she chose Dean.

In December 2019, Dean told Us Weekly that marriage was not in their future.

“[Caelynn] does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, ‘Sorry, it’s not going to happen,’” he told the outlet. “I don’t know, I’m super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional. We joke around about it. Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver.”

According to Us Weekly, the couple took a big step in their relationship in April 2021 when they moved into a home together in Las Vegas.

