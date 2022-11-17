‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Grieves Major Loss: ‘I Have No Words…’

A former “Bachelor in Paradise” star recently opened up about a difficult loss her family found themselves navigating. Caila Quinn was first on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor,” and she later joined “Bachelor in Paradise” as well. She ultimately found love on her own in the real world, and she recently announced she was expecting her first child. For now, however, Quinn is working through some heartbreak.

Here’s what you need to know:

Caila Quinn’s Grandmother Died

On November 11, Quinn shared an array of photos on her Instagram page, and she included a lengthy caption. “I don’t want to say anymore goodbyes, so I’ll see you later,” Quinn’s post caption began. She attributed that statement to “Grammie,” and revealed her grandmother had recently passed away. “I have no words to express the sadness our family is feeling this week. My Grammie was a woman that I always looked up to. A woman I could turn to. A woman I will always admire,” the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star continued.

The Instagram post contained 10 photos that showcased the life of Quinn’s grandmother. The initial snapshot appeared to be from Quinn’s May 2021 wedding, as it featured the former reality television star kneeling down, with her groom next to her, to smile for a photo aside her grandparents. The second photo showed Quinn as a toddler, sitting in her grandmother’s lap, and the rest highlighted other touching moments from the family matriarch’s life.

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Reflected on Her Grandmother’s Full Life

In her lengthy caption, Quinn shared precious tidbits about her grandmother’s life. She mentioned her grandmother’s love for watercolor painting and noted she saw “The Sound of Music” on Broadway in her grandmother’s company. “She was a cultured woman that traveled the world to every single continent with my grandpa,” Quinn shared. The former “Bachelor” contestant wrote about her gratitude that her husband had met her grandma, and noted her grandmother was one of the first to learn of her pregnancy.

Quite a few fellow “Bachelor Nation” personalities and fans left comments of love and support on Quinn’s post.

“I’m so sorry for you and your family’s loss,” shared Emily Ferguson.

“Oh Caila I’m so sorry to see this. I was so fortunate to get to meet and chat with your Grammie and she was the very picture of elegance and grace. Sending much love to you and your family,” added Sharleen Joynt.

“Sorry Caila she sounds like a wonderful woman who left her mark on you,” commented a supporter.

“My condolences to you and your family. May light perpetual shine on your Grammie always, and may she continue to rest in eternal peace,” chimed in another person.

“I’m so sorry for you[r] loss. This is so beautifully written Caila. And I can see where you got your creative flare,” noted someone else.

In the days since the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared the news of her grandmother’s death, her Instagram post has received nearly 20,000 “likes” and several hundred comments of support.