‘Bachelor’ Star Admits ‘Love Triangle’ & Issues an Apology to Ashley Iaconetti

A former “Bachelor” star has opened up about a love triangle that put a few people in an awkward situation.

On the June 30, 2022, episode of the “Talking It Out” podcast, Caila Quinn opened up about her time on the franchise — and issued an apology to two former stars. Quinn, who was previously on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” and was sent home after overnight dates, appeared on season 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise” shortly after having her heart broken by Higgins.

While on the beach, Quinn ended up talking to Jared Haibon — the person that Ashley Iaconetti was interested in. Haibon would go on to get to know Quinn while carrying on with Iaconetti, which turned into a love triangle of sorts. Now, Quinn is sharing that she has regrets.

Quinn Is Happy for Iaconetti & Haibon but Feels Bad About Her Time on BiP

Quinn opened up about her time on Paradise and admitted

“I want to start by saying I am so happy for them. They have a baby and everything worked out the way it was meant to be. I truly am so happy for them,” she said on the “Talking It Out” podcast.

“The situation wasn’t the best for me. I was in a love triangle I didn’t anticipate. I was told I would be meeting other people as well, but when I arrived on the beach, there was only one single person for me to go on a date with. I just have this pit in my stomach still and I still feel sick over it because I don’t think it was ever fully resolved. It doesn’t feel good to think that there’s someone out there that hates you,” she explained.

“I don’t know if Ashley hates me now. I don’t know if we’ve moved on from things. I didn’t have closure with that and the last thing I remember is that feeling of someone being like ‘Wow, I really hate you,'” Quinn added.

Quinn Felt That She Needed to Apologize to Iaconetti & Haibon

Although everything ended up working out — Iaconetti and Haibon are married and Quinn also found her happily ever after — Quinn still wanted to issue an apology to the couple.

“I think I owe both of them an apology. When I was going to ‘Paradise,’ I was fresh off ‘The Bachelor’ and I was just seeing someone else. So I was still processing that experience which was very real to me,” she explained.

“I was very guarded going into ‘Paradise,’ so when I went on the date with Jared, I think he was more invested than I was. I was looking for fun times in my 20s, and when you have a third party who was interested in Jared, I think it was just a tense situation,” she added. She later said that she feels like she got “caught in the middle” of Iaconetti and Haibon’s relationship.

“I feel like I owe them both an apology because I think I should have just let them see each other and let that happen… At the end of the day, I was really afraid and felt really alone and I didn’t connect with anybody there. I was trying to connect with Jared and maybe stay in a relationship that wasn’t meant to be,” she said.

