Former ‘Bachelor’ Fan Favorite Reported for Posting Animal Cruelty Video on Instagram

A former “Bachelor” contestant is losing major points with animal lovers and fans of the franchise.

Caila Quinn, who was on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” and almost became “The Bachelorette,” is in hot water after she posted an offensive video on her Instagram Stories. On Friday, April 15, 2022, those who follow Quinn watched in horror as someone who was working in her yard cut the head off of a snake. Quinn not only filmed the moment, but she chose to post it online.

“Animal lovers do not watch my next story. This is your warning,” Quinn posted. In the next video she showed the snake being decapitated with a pair of sheers.

Several People Reported Quinn on Instagram

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the disturbing video, and many claimed to have reported the post to Instagram.

“I reported her profile! This is f****** awful,” one Redditor said.

“Reported her account too,” someone else added.

Beyond that, a couple of threads were started to discuss Quinn’s decision to post such a video. Several Redditors expressed how upset they were after watching it.

“I’m just curious on why she thought posting this would be a good idea. Even if she for some reason thought this was okay, you’d think she’d have the common sense not to post it? That’s what’s so shocking to me. She’s an influencer, she knows how this works and how quickly people get cancelled. Did she really think warning ‘animal lovers’ not to watch the next slide would stop people from speaking out? You don’t have to be an ‘animal lover’ to know this is messed up,” one person commented on a thread about the video.

“I am so disgusted. How can a person not find this incredibly cruel? Why is she getting zero backlash for this? I looked at her instagram and there’s literally no comments about it. She needs to be held accountable. You don’t kill an innocent animal because you don’t like it. Imagine if that was a dog? A kitten?” someone else wrote.

“I have a phobia when it comes to snakes, but I never want them killed. Especially if it isn’t venomous and a threat I know they are often helpful to have in the yard. I truly understand a fear of them, but filming it for views and content is incomprehensible to me,” a third comment read.

“This breaks my heart. I can’t believe that someone would not only do this but take pleasure in doing it and post openly about it. Rest in peace innocent snake. You deserved better,” a fourth person added.

Quinn Issued a Public Apology

Despite Reddit users saying that their comments and likes of comments regarding the video on Quinn’s other Instagram posts were deleted by the former reality star, she did issue an apology on April 16, 2022.

“Getting used to a new environment takes time,” Quinn wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Sometimes we don’t always get it right the first time, we learn as we go,” read the background words on Quinn’s Instagram Stories.

“I’m sorry about my stories the other day. I have been a little overly sensitive around snakes after a close call with a rattlesnake in the garage and finding another under my car in the front yard. (Both were humanly relocated),” Quinn wrote.

“But Friday, my fear got the best of me as I didn’t want Ash to get used to garden snakes and think it’s ok to play with deadly ones too. I think I’m still adjusting to living in a city for 10+ years and moving to Texas with many new critters about. I care for animals and have made a donation to a local Animal Shelter… I am so sorry and promise to do better,” her apology continued.

