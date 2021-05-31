Bachelor Nation Bride Finally Ties the Knot After Two Canceled Weddings

Caila Quinn finally got her fairytale ending. “The Bachelor” alum, who landed in third place on Ben Higgins’s season of the ABC dating show in 2016, exchanged vows with her longtime love, Nick Burrello, in Florida after canceling two previous weddings due to COVID-19.

Quinn and Burrello wed in a waterfront ceremony held at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida over the weekend. The couple exchanged handwritten vows while standing under a 10-foot floral arch, as seen in photos shared by Us Weekly.

The bride also posted photos to Instagram as she revealed there were “no words to describe how magical this day was” after such a long wait.

“I am overwhelmed by all the love from our guests, hard work from our talented vendors, and special moments with my best friend,” Quinn captioned the pics. “Thank you to everyone who made this day possible! We will cherish this day for the rest of our lives!!”

Caila Quinn Looked Like a Princess in Her Wedding Gown

Quinn, 30, wore a white gown from Kleinfeld Bridal, the famous New York City shop featured on the reality show “Say Yes to the Dress,” while the groom, 28, wore a Loro Piano tuxedo from Balani Custom, per People. The bridesmaids wore gold gowns.

While the wedding appeared to be traditional, there was also a surprise flash mob performance of the 1967 Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons classic, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” in the middle of the ceremony.

Quinn was forced to cancel her previously planned wedding in Lake Como, Italy, and another in her home state of Ohio due to the health pandemic. She called herself a “COVID bride” as she talked about the cancelations.

Of the Sarasota Art Museum location, Quinn teased to Us Weekly, “We chose a location that we knew wouldn’t be canceled. We chose a venue where the ceremony’s outdoors and the reception’s outdoors, so people will feel most comfortable.”

Only Two Bachelor Nation Stars Attended Caila Quinn’s Wedding

Quinn previously told Us Weekly that her “Bachelor’ co-star Olivia Caridi would be a guest at the wedding and fellow franchise alum Sharleen Joynt would be a bridesmaid.

Of Caridi, she said, “She is someone from my season who I stay in touch with. I love her and we’re close because we both live in New York City.”

“One of my bridesmaids is Sharleen Joynt,” she added. Joynt was a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis’ “Bachelor” season in 2014 and is now married.

“She welcomed me into New York when I moved there and we became best friends,” Quinn said of the singer. “I love her and her husband, Andy. I just get emotional thinking that she’ll be standing by my side on my wedding day.”

Quinn was famously passed over for the role of “The Bachelorette” following Higgins’ season. Fans thought she was a shoo-in for the leading lady spot after she was spotted with a camera crew in her hometown of Hudson, Ohio, just after Higgins’ season ended, As seen in photos shared by TMZ at the time, Quinn posed in a gazebo and even visited her alma mater, Western Reserve Academy, but ultimately lost the “Bachelorette” role to JoJo Fletcher. A source for the ABC reality show later told E! News that it was “nothing against Caila,” but that “JoJo’s story was more compelling.”

