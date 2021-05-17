‘The Bachelor’ News: Will ABC Cancel the Show After Matt James’ Controversial Season?

In “The Bachelor” news, ABC has yet to renew the popular reality dating television show for a new season, according to Deadline. On Thursday, May 13, 2021, ABC confirmed renewals for the 2021-22 season, and “The Bachelor” was not among the shows listed.

“According to sources, ABC is prioritizing pickups for series that will air this summer and fall, and all of the four shows above are for midseason 2022 consideration,” Deadline reports.

ABC hasn’t made any announcements about the future of the “Bachelor” franchise. However, things seem to be moving full-steam ahead, now that the crew has figured out a way to film these seasons while being safe and cautious during a pandemic.

Here’s what you need to know:

Should Bachelor Nation Be Worried About ‘The Bachelor’ Getting Canceled?

As Deadline points out, “The Bachelorette” has already been renewed for two seasons; Katie Thurston’s season, which will air on June 7, and Michelle Young’s season, which is slated to air sometime in the fall. Additionally, “Bachelor in Paradise” has been renewed, and is expected to air over the summer.

So why hasn’t “The Bachelor” gotten the green light?

“After a 2021 season surrounded by controversy, a decision on Season 26 of ‘The Bachelor’ is still pending. Bachelor Nation shouldn’t be terribly worried as the show remains one of ABC’s highest-rated unscripted series,” Deadline reports.

In addition, “Bachelor in Paradise” was renewed in April 2021, just a couple of months before it was set to start filming. Since the world probably won’t see another Bachelor star until the winter of 2021 at the earliest, it may simply be too soon for ABC to announce its renewal.

“The year before the pandemic, we had made a play to really program summer like we programmed the rest of the year and have original programming on almost every night. Then things kind of got slowed down with the pandemic and we had to pull some of our shows last summer. Now the fact that we can produce all these shows and we’re going to have new original programming on almost the entire summer, it feels great,” ABC exec Rob Mills told Deadline back in April.

Blake Hortsmann Predicted That ‘The Bachelor’ Would Be Canceled

ABC’s decision not to prioritize “The Bachelor” for renewal is just the latest piece of news that seems to suggest that the show won’t be back.

As previously reported by Heavy, Blake Hortsmann previously predicted that ABC would do away with the show.

“Nothing lasts forever, but also … I think there won’t be another ‘Bachelor’ season. I think it’ll end after Michelle,” Blake said during a Q&A that he posted to his Instagram Story last month. He admitted that his opinion was simply a “hot take” as to not stir the Bachelor Nation pot too much.

However, Blake also said that he thinks that the controversy surrounding Chris Harrison will have a negative impact on the upcoming seasons.

“Whether you think it’s right, wrong, whatever your stance is on the [Chris Harrison scandal] — I think it drove away a lot of loyal fans and viewers. They’re really not going to watch the show. Ratings are going to plummet,” he said.

READ NEXT: Will ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise End in 2021?